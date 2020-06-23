MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department reported four new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon, sending the total for the pandemic in the county to 67.
In a news release, the department said that all of the cases involve Calloway County residents. This also continues a bit of a spike in cases that the county has had, dating back to last week. It was exactly a week ago that the county recorded five new cases, which remains the highest number of cases in a single day so far.
Monday’s report of four marks the second time for that many cases to be reported in a single day. Before last Monday, June 15, the county had been sitting at 53 and had been in a lull, having not had a new case reported in about a week prior to the June 15 cases.
The health department said that, due to privacy guidelines, it is not releasing any additional information about the four cases reported Monday.
The health department also said that 53 Calloway residents who have contracted the coronavirus so far have now fully recovered, while 12 are isolated at home. One Calloway patient is now hospitalized, while one patient has died from the virus so far.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the department’s Facebook page.
