The Cathedral of Life

An ancient grove of giant trees is one of many cathedrals of life that can infuse emotion into our lives.

 By Christian Brown

I don’t feel like I am an overly emotional person, but when I walked into the forest for the first time, I could feel the tears welling up in my eyes. It all happened a few years back when I was visiting a friend. As part of the trip, he gave me a tour of the ancient, giant trees that still live in northern California.  