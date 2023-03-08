Four Rivers Wildlife

Spring peepers are one of the many species feeling froggy right now.  

 Photo courtesy of John Hewlett.

Feeling froggy

As I rounded the bend in the road, the sound was almost deafening. The warm spell combined with torrential rains had brought chorus frogs and spring peepers out in droves, and when they get together all in one small pond, the noise can be almost too much to handle.  There are lots of signs of spring, including the first daffodils and the first robin, but for me, it’s when the frogs start feeling froggy.  