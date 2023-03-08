Four Rivers Wildlife

Feeling froggy
As I rounded the bend in the road, the sound was almost deafening. The warm spell combined with torrential rains had brought chorus frogs and spring peepers out in droves, and when they get together all in one small pond, the noise can be almost too much to handle. There are lots of signs of spring, including the first daffodils and the first robin, but for me, it’s when the frogs start feeling froggy.
Frogs call for one reason: to increase their mating success. Every frog call you hear is a male that is doing his best crooning to attract females. Some males use calling to defend territories as well, but in the end that territory is set up to attract females.
Females choose males based on some aspect of their call which provides information about the quality of the male, or based on the quality of his territory, or both. For example, in many species lower-pitched calls are made by larger male frogs, and big males are often preferred mates because they have shown they can survive long enough to reach large size. Females may choose males with such calls because their offspring will benefit from the good genes that such males provide.
Once chosen, males grasp females in a behavior called amplexus, and they stay in this position as the females deposits her eggs. The male fertilizes them as they are laid. Amplexus may take several hours to even days in some species, and rival males will often attempt to rip the male off of the female while in the act.
In fact, during breeding season males will grab pretty much everything just in case it is a female. You could say they are overly frisky. Toads are known to grasp other males, and when they do the amplexed male makes a little chirp which signals to the mistaken male that they should let go. Male toads have also been seen grabbing their major predators, including water snakes and snapping turtles, as well as the boots of researchers. Mating success is so important that males will do almost anything to find a mate, even if it sometimes risks their own lives.
Salamanders, the tailed cousins of frogs, have similar behaviors although they use displays and direct interactions rather than calls to attract females. A few, like newts, will amplex females as part of their behaviors, but most do not. Instead of amplexing females to mate, many salamanders use spermatophores, which are gelatinous structures produced by males that are topped with a white sperm cap.
Like frogs, salamanders congregate in ponds for mating. Males will court females with nudges, pushes, and tail wags, and if the female is interested she will follow the male and stimulate him to deposit a spermatophore or two or many more. She can then choose to take the spermatophore into her body through her cloaca, or vent, and then store the sperm to use at a later time to fertilize the eggs, one at a time, as they leave her body. The resulting eggs are another sign of spring: spotted salamander females create baseball-sized egg masses which are easy to spot in ponds.
Salamander males also have extreme behaviors that sometimes don’t make sense at first glance. Spotted salamander males often interact with each other to produce fields of spermatophores even without a female present. Like toads, these males are overly frisky, but presumably such behavior either helps them get a mate once a female does arrive, or every once in a while a female picks up one of these randomly produced spermatophores. You can often see these concentrations of spermatophores if you look on the bottoms of ponds after a particularly warm, rainy spring night.
Tiger salamanders are just as frisky as spotted salamanders, but have some unique additional behaviors, including female mimicry and copying. In female mimicry, males act like females, and get between the primary male and the female he is mating with. They pretend to act like a female for the primary male, and behave as a male for the female. They induce the primary male to deposit a spermatophore, and then they lay their own sperm package on top of his. The female then only gets the second male’s sperm, while the primary male did all of the courtship.
Copying behavior occurs among females. Females have been observed watching the mating behavior of other tiger salamanders and if the female that is actively mating doesn’t pick up all of the deposited spermatophores, the copying female will pick one or two up without actually interacting with the male. She is copying the mating decisions of the first female, perhaps because the interacting female is older and more experienced.
Not surprisingly, these behaviors are not that different from many other species. We see calling behavior, frisky males, female mimicry, and copying in a host of other species, including insects, fishes, birds, and mammals, including humans. All of these are normal behaviors that are a product of the natural interactions that these species have had with their environment and each other.
Whether it is frogs calling for their mates, salamander egg masses appearing in ponds, birds starting to build nests, young men cruising in lit-up muscle cars, or young women searching for just the right prom dress, spring is here and everyone is feeling just a little bit froggy.
