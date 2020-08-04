MURRAY — The fourth death of a Calloway County resident diagnosed with COVID-19 was reported Monday by the Calloway County Health Department.
No details were given from the health department as far as the patient’s identity or characteristics of the case, such as how long the patient had battled the coronavirus and how the patient became infected. Along with the fourth death, the health department also reported that the number of total cases of Calloway County residents during the pandemic is 191.
However, during his daily COVID-19 update from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Calloway death was to a 99-year-old man and was one of two deaths for Kentuckians on Monday, raising the total number of deaths statewide during the pandemic to 744.
As of Monday morning, there were 35 active COVID-19 cases of Calloway County residents, with 33 isolated at home and two hospitalized. As of late Monday, it was not known where the latest Calloway County death occurred.
“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family,” the health department said in a news release.
The news of a fourth death was not sitting well with local medical officials who continue to watch the largest surge so far in the pandemic, a surge that began at the end of May when the county only had 47 total cases and one death.
“There’s more people that we’re seeing with symptoms and more people that we’re seeing who have had an exposure,” said Dr. Bob Hughes, co-founder of Murray’s Primary Care Medical Center, who has watched his daily amount of patients seeking testing rise significantly in the past five to six weeks. “We had 19 today. Now, obviously, just because someone’s had an exposure doesn’t mean they’ll be positive, but certainly, when you’re seeing more people with symptoms, the chance of being positive goes up.”
Hughes noted that the situation throughout Kentucky seems to have somewhat stabilized in the past week, after the commonwealth had experienced some days of between 700 and 1,000 cases previously. Monday, Kentucky Gov Andy Beshear reported 323 new cases throughout the commonwealth.
However, with Calloway having recorded 144 cases now in a little more than two months, as well as three of the four deaths in that period, clearly the pace is still too fast for the liking of local officials.
“It’s sad,” said MCCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell Monday afternoon, exhibiting frustration at what he said has become a pattern. He has the duty of making the phone calls to inform patients of their testing results.
“People need to check their actions,” O’Dell said of how he said many of his phone calls in which he is informing patients that they are positive are having the same results. “Let me just tell people that if you’re considering going to Florida, don’t go to Florida! You know?
“I’m really getting tired of having to call people and tell them they’re positive, then when I ask them where they think they got it or who they might’ve gotten it from, they answer, ‘Well, we went to Florida.’ We’ve got to stop doing that! Yes, the vast majority of the symptoms are rather small, rather mild, but we’re still leaning about the longterm damage that this virus can do to young, otherwise healthy, people and we just don’t need to be taking chances we don’t have to take right now.”
“A lot of people like to take that last vacation before school starts. I’m not going to call it a tradition but a lot of people do that this time of year,” Hughes said. “If there were a year that they might want to save a little money and not do that, this would be the year to do it I think. You need to postpone that vacation a year and don’t go to Florida, or other places that are hot spots right now.”
Florida is an easy target in this discussion. Latest statistics from The New York Times late Monday show that Florida, with 492,000 cases (7,104 of which were reported Monday) is second only to California (516,000) for most cases in the country.
And speaking of school, local districts, as well as Murray State University, are scheduled to attempt in-person classes later this month. Hughes said the next two weeks are especially important and it is going to take a huge effort from the community for this to be successful.
“We’d love for (students) to go in there and not be positive and I know our local systems are working really hard to make that happen,” he said. “Definitely, this is where wearing masks, distancing and washing hands has to be involved.
“You’ve probably seen in reports lately that there are studies now showing that if everybody wore a mask and everybody did what they were supposed to do right now, we could reduce the number of cases by 85%.”
