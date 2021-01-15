MURRAY — Calloway County’s lead prosecutor said Thursday that the case of a fatal shooting that occurred in December near Coldwater is still developing.
Luis Mancilla Jr., 53, of Murray, died after he was shot at a residence on the afternoon of Dec. 21. Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said a preliminary autopsy report did indicate that a gunshot wound was the cause of Mancilla’s death, but that the state medical examiner’s official report, which included toxicology tests, still had yet to be received as of Thursday.
Calloway Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said that no charges have been filed in the case.
“I’d say, right now, this is something that is going to be sent eventually to a grand jury to let them decide on whether charges will be filed or not,” he said, adding that it could be quite a while before that step is taken.
“Because of (the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), we’re not scheduled to have another grand jury meet again in person until April. I have heard of other jurisdictions getting people together and having their grand juries meet virtually, but I haven’t heard if that is something we might try here. It is possible, though, that if conditions arise where we need to go ahead and get one to meet that we might do that.”
The Kentucky Supreme Court extended an order from April 2020 several days ago that all Kentucky court systems are not to host in-person sessions of any kind, including trials, through April 1. This also includes grand juries, which the order said could meet virtually if that could be arranged.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said five people were at the residence on Cook Store Trail about a mile east of Coldwater when the shooting was reported at about 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 21. He said three people were inside the residence and two others, Mancilla and the alleged shooter who has not been identified, were outside the residence.
Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service Director Marty Barnett said that paramedics who responded to the scene reported being told that deputies said Mancilla had been conscious before the ambulance arrived from Murray. He said that, by the time ambulance personnel arrived, paramedics had reported that he was unconscious and eventually stopped breathing in the ambulance on the way to Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Barnett said that Mancilla died after arriving at the hospital as a medical helicopter was arriving to fly him to another medical facility.
Knight said the alleged shooter cooperated with deputies.
“The person we believe shot the victim is the one who called us and, actually, as we arrived, he dropped to his knees and put his hands up,” the sheriff said, adding that he was not releasing details as to what might have led to the incident that led to Mancilla’s death.
