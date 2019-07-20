BENTON — A motion filed by the defense this week in the case of a Marshall County teenager accused of fatally shooting two students and injuring more than a dozen others in January 2018 claims his rights were violated during interrogation by law enforcement officers.
42nd Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said the motion was expected, and he is not buying the defense’s argument on behalf of the accused, Gabriel Parker.
“I think an accurate take on it is that the prosecution in this case takes great exception to what the defense refers to as ‘facts’ in this motion,” Foust said on Friday. Foust’s office represents both Marshall and Calloway counties.
“They call these things ‘facts.’ Well, the judge in this case (James T. Jameson) will decide what the facts are.”
Foust said Tom Griffiths, the lead attorney for Parker’s defense team, made his intentions known that he would be filing this motion during the last status hearing in the case last month. Jameson, who is the 42nd’s judge, set a July 15 deadline for that motion to be filed, which it was on that day, Monday.
The motion surrounds the interrogation of Parker on Jan. 23, 2018, the day of a shooting at Marshall County High School in Draffenville. There, two students — Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, were fatally injured and 14 others sustained gunshot wounds. Parker is charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in the first degree in the case that is set for a June 2020 trial in Hopkinsville.
The motion states that interrogation of Parker began at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23 and that at 8:33, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jeff Daniels read Parker his rights. The motion also alleges that Daniels, after reading Parker his rights, did not ask the teen if he wished to waive his rights or to sign a rights waiver form.
The motion further says Parker had made several admissions and incriminating statements between 8:30 and 9:27, when Marshall SO Capt. Matt Hillbrecht addressed the waiver. It goes on to say that Hillbrecht did not ask Parker if he wished to waive those rights. Parker ended the interrogation at 10:22 by asking for a lawyer.
The motion also says that no officer attempted to comply with Kentucky’s parental notification statute by contacting a parent prior to moving ahead with an interrogation. The motion also says that Parker’s mother, Mary Garrison-Minyard, who was a reporter at the time for the Marshall County Daily website in Benton and was covering the story, requested a lawyer for her son and that the interrogation be halted.
The motion also states that Bethany Willcutt, an attorney with the Department of Public Advocacy’s Murray office, who told Garrison-Minyard that she needed to tell law enforcement to stop the interrogation. The motion says that both Willcutt and another attorney from the Murray DPA office, Mike Crider, attempted to gain entry to the interrogation room. Willcutt had attempted entry first but Hillbrecht had told her that investigators had not been informed that the DPA was involved in the case and therefore her access was denied, according to the motion.
“Was it 100 percent perfect? No, but no one is,” Foust said of how the interrogation was reportedly handled. “Law enforcement officers did not violate (Parker’s) constitutional rights that day.”
The motion says that the “defendant’s statements must be suppressed because they were obtained in violation of his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination,’ going on to say that “Kentucky courts have long recognized that children are different from their adult counterparts and require special protections.”
It also charges that “police failed to obtain a voluntary, knowing and intelligent waiver of Parker’s rights under the United States Supreme Court case Miranda vs. Arizona in 1966. Along with this, “under the totality of the circumstances, Parker’s statements were not voluntary,” it says, adding that “the interrogating officers’ willful disregard of Kentucky’s parental notification statute rendered Parker’s statements involuntary.”
The motion also argues that the “defendant’s statements must be suppressed because they were obtained in violation of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.”
“We’ve been working on this already and we will be ready to argue against these allegations on Aug. 19,” Foust said.
Foust also said Friday that, while it is not out of the realm of possibility, at this point, he expects this case to reach its trial date without a plea agreement.
“Life without parole, having to serve at least 25 years … that’s what we want out of this case, so I don’t think there’s a whole lot to discuss there right now,” he said, adding that while that it is the prosecution’s bottom line, should the situation arise, the wishes of the victims’ families will be strongly weighed. “They’re carrying this and we would be ethically inclined to listen to them if they had an idea.
“Can that happen? Of course. Right now, though, I’d say that’s unlikely.”
Foust added that his office is in constant communication with the victims’ families and that there will be at least one meeting before the Aug. 19 hearing in Marshall Circuit Court.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
