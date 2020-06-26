MURRAY – With college coming up and balancing two jobs, Calloway County High School valedictorian James Frazier stays busy.
James is the son of Shawna and Eric Frazier and was born in Marshall, Michigan. He said he moved to Calloway County around the age of 3 and was homeschooled from kindergarten through fifth grade, which was an independent study year in which he was teaching himself algebra 1, basic chemistry, American history and literature. He started sixth grade at Calloway County Middle School before moving on to CCHS.
Frazier said that one of the most important values he learned in high school was self-reliance. When dealing with group projects, he said he always had to keep this in mind.
“The main thing I would have to say I learned from my school is that things do not get done unless you do it yourself,” he said. “You can trust a lot of people, but unless you are at least monitoring things along the way, most of the time, it doesn’t get done. It requires your input if you want it done right.”
Likewise, James said he learned how to be a leader during his sophomore and junior years on the speech team. He said that during his freshman year, he focused more on doing his own work instead of being invested in the team as a whole, but he felt compelled to take a greater leadership role as time went on.
“If you want something done or want something to excel, you have to be willing to put in your own input,” he said.
James played defensive tackle/nose guard for the Laker football team for all four years of high school. While on the speech team, he was a national level conference speaker for original oratory and defending national champion for the Western Kentucky University Broadcasting speech and debate contest. Prior to high school, he was a state champion as an impromptu state speaker while he was in eighth grade.
Among other achievements, James was a Murray Bank/Murray Ledger & Times Student of the Week; a Rotary Club of Murray Student of the Month last November; won a third-place trophy his freshman year on the state level in Spanish (intermediate low proficiency) at the World Language Showcase as a Novice Level entry; defended the Regional Champion title for the World Language Showcase in Spanish; helped raise approximately $462 for the Humane Society last year with the Fun-Made Lemonade fundraiser; earned 14 Honorary Student Medals during high school; and earned a Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Certification in Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
James said math and chemistry were his favorite classes because of the problem-solving and critical thinking associated with them, as well as the “great memories” he associated with those classes. He said he thought he took nearly every class related to those subjects that was available, including dual credit college courses.
James plans to attend Hamilton College, a private liberal arts college in Clinton, New York on a full-ride scholarship via the QuestBridge Scholarship Program. Among other criteria, he qualified for scholastic and extracurricular achievements, particularly for speech and debate. He said that so far, he is undecided on what field he wants wants to go into, but thinks it will involve language, business or STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
Until he starts college, he is keeping busy working two jobs.
“My first and main job is at Ryan Law Office here in Murray as a legal assistant,” he said. “I do a lot of helping with calls, managing systems, closing files and so on and so forth. I’ve been doing that job since the summer of 2019. My second job is one I started this year right at the beginning of January in the kitchen staff at Culver’s.”
