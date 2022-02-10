MURRAY – A local real estate broker says he thinks his business background would make him an effective and financially responsible judge-executive if elected.
Mark Fredrick, principal broker and auctioneer for 1st KY Realty and Auction, said Calloway County has been his home for 27 years, and he and his wife, Valerie, married and raised their two children here as well. He said they also ran a resort and marina at the lake for several years. He said in an email to the Ledger & Times that he is running for judge-executive because he believes county government could be run in a more fiscally conservative manner and there are also several recent decisions and ordinances with which he disagrees. Fredrick said he would bring necessary skills and experience to the office, as well as a commitment to the county and “above all … the heart and the will to do what is right and best for Calloway County and our citizens.”
“Our county needs to be run better, both financially and in how it wields the powers granted to it by the citizens of Calloway County,” Fredrick said. “With the support of our citizens, I pledge to make our county what it can be, what it should be. Along with my fellow citizens of Calloway County, I have seen things happening that should not. And there’s reason to believe more of the same will come unless we make the right leadership decision on the upcoming May 17 primary election.”
Fredrick said he did not agree with the 4-1 decision by the Calloway County Fiscal Court last September to hand over full control of the park system to the City of Murray. In addition, he referenced Judge-Executive Kenny Imes’ support of House Bill 245, which was sponsored by Imes’ wife, State Rep. Mary Beth Imes and would require the allowance of a mass foreclosure procedure for counties to use in the collection of delinquent tax bills. The bill’s supporters say it is meant to save tax dollars and time by simplifying the process of foreclosing on multiple properties at once.
Fredrick also referred to a lawsuit that property owners at the Western Shores subdivision filed against the county in 2018 demanding the county take responsibility for fixing the roads that were unfinished by the developer. The developer, Kentucky Land Partners, is also named as a defendant, along with former Judge-Executive Larry Elkins and several current and former magistrates, including Kenny Imes. The lawsuit originally was for $1.6 million, but the involved homeowners said that amount was doubled in 2020 because of continued deterioration of the roads. The suit alleges that the roads were allowed to go unfinished because the county didn’t enforce its subdivision regulations and hold the developer accountable.
“The county spends money it should not,” Fredrick said. “It gives away property and responsibilities it should keep. (It) is working toward new and easier ways for the county to exert unwelcome influence over people’s rights and property. It seems to have forgotten that the politicians serve the people, not vice versa. Lawsuits between the county and its residents, (support of state legislation that in Fredrick’s view would) make foreclosures on private property easier and faster, surrendering park acreage and control to other agencies ... all that needs to change. The answer is not just to put the same person back as judge-executive of Calloway County. The county needs not another politician but a businessperson, a manager, someone with a successful record of running businesses, dealing with people and contracts and bringing big, complex projects to successful completion.”
In addition to Imes and Fredrick, Calloway County Road Department employee Joel Stansberry is also running for the Republican nomination for judge-executive. No Democrats filed to run before the filing deadline last month.
“So I ask for the votes of our residents in the May 17 Republican primary election,” Fredrick said. “It is a primary, but it is supremely important. The winner of this primary will run unopposed in the November election. Each voter must speak out in May, when it truly counts. Failure to vote on May 17 means just more of the same old bad things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.