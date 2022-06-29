MURRAY – Freedom Fest will kick off Saturday with a new event, followed by multiple celebrations on Monday leading up to the climax of the traditional Fourth of July fireworks show.
The Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) puts on Freedom Fest each year with the help of multiple sponsors, but this year, the Calloway County Tourism Commission is co-hosting its first-ever event along with Murray State University. The event is called 15th and Olive Live! and will feature several musical artists on Saturday evening just off campus.
“This is a free community event that’s sponsored by the Calloway County Tourism Commission and Murray State as a way to celebrate the county’s bicentennial and Murray State’s centennial,” said Tourism Commission Executive Director Jeremy Whitmore. “We are doing that in conjunction with and under the umbrella of Freedom Fest. Right now, I’ve got 12 vendors for crafts and food lined up, as well as family activities. Those activities will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include face-painting, a balloon artist, a caricature artist and airbrush tattoos.”
Musical acts will be performing throughout the event, starting with Steven Green and Friends at 5 p.m. Soul Dog will perform around 6:20 p.m., and Olivia Faye – the Murray native who competed on the most recent season of “American Idol” – will perform around 7:40 p.m.
CVB Executive Director Erin Carrico said the CVB was happy to add 15th and Olive Live! to the Freedom Fest weekend slate of activities. She said the CVB and Murray Main Street have also both gotten questions about whether the Downtown Farmers Market would still be this Saturday, so she wanted to assure and remind the public that the market will be on its regular schedule from 7 a.m. to noon that day.
The Gary Taylor Memorial Boy Scout Breakfast and Independence Day ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6291 will kick off the July 4 slate of events, with both beginning at 7 a.m. The breakfast, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 45, will last until 9:30 a.m. at the Murray First United Methodist Church. The menu includes country and city ham, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, grits and assorted beverages. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 per adult, and $8 per child, and may also be purchased at the church during office hours or by asking any member of Boy Scout Troop 45. All proceeds will go to Troop 45 to help with the cost of transportation, equipment and camping adventures. For more information, call 270-753-3812 or email jflarkiniii@gmail.com.
The Veteran’s Remembrance Ceremony begins at 7 a.m., and the CVB said it is a “great time to remember what Independence Day actually means, and focus on those who gave up their freedom so we could have ours.”
The FNB Freedom Fest Parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will run a route beginning at 10th Street and Memorial Baptist Church. The parade will roll down Main Street, ending at Cherry Street, and will feature several dozen entries. The 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard will be special guests, and Carrico said the parade is shaping up to be the biggest Freedom Fest parade in a long time.
“Monday, I sat down to map out the parade applications, and this is the biggest parade we have had in probably four years,” Carrico said. “We have 66 entries, and a lot of those entries have multiple vehicles, so the parade is going to be huge. Additionally this year, we’re very excited about the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard, which is fun because we don’t always get to have a band in our parade (since middle and high school bands aren’t available in the summer).”
The following streets will be closed from 8-11 a.m. Monday for the parade.
• Main Street between 10th and Industrial streets
• North 10th Street from Chestnut to Main Street
• Olive Boulevard from North 12th to Eighth Street
• Sharpe Street from North 12th to Eighth Street
• Payne Street from 12th to Eighth Street
• Walnut Street at 10th Street
The Town and Gown Community Band and Chorale will perform its annual July 4 concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in front of Lovett Auditorium. The 202nd Army Band will also be included in that performance, and Carrico said it is “fantastic” that locals will have a chance to hear the band twice on the same day. People are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and snacks to the free concert so they can listen to patriotic music before the Briggs & Stratton and The Murray Bank Firework Extravaganza begins at 9 p.m.
“Murray is the quintessential small town with all the blessings, parades, candy, kids in wagons, fireworks, horses and the smell of wood and charcoal grilling great food,” said Town & Gown chorale director Bradley Almquist. “Celebrating American Independence with such is completely American and what our founders hoped for. And then, to do it with one of our fine military bands, it is almost just over the top. I grew up hearing the great military bands of our country. They always brought a sense of pride and a spirit of responsibility to my heart. To hear the great songs celebrating America played and sung – what could be better?”
Freedom Fest will come to a celebratory close with the fireworks display. Some of the best views in town include spots along U.S. 641 North, including the Kroger, Walmart and Lowe’s parking lots, as well as Central Park. Rain is expected over the weekend, so Carrico said the fireworks should go as planned if it is not dangerously dry. If it is too dry – or if it rains when it’s time for fireworks – the show will be scheduled at a later date, so Carrico encouraged people to watch the CVB’s social media accounts for updates.
