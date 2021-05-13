MURRAY — Cal Luther is being remembered as a successful basketball coach and a teacher of life lessons in the wake of his death on Saturday at the age of 93.
Luther still owns the longest tenure of any Murray State head men’s basketball coach — 16 years — in which he won 241 games and guided the Racers to the NCAA Tournament twice. In his entire career, he won 500 games, which included coaching stints at Murray State, Longwood College and UT Martin.
However, to those who knew him, he was a man of strong values who treated people the way he wanted to be treated.
“He did so much for everybody, so many young men — his players, coaches — people who loved him. And since he has passed, they have called and you hear grown men crying,” said Luther’s wife of 45 years, Linda. “I’m not really surprised, but I’m really touched by all of that.”
Linda’s voice then tearfully cracked as she entered her next thought.
“He never thought he did enough,” she said. “That’s the ironic thing.
“He said, ‘I could have made more money if I had been a doctor or a lawyer,’ and, being a teacher (at the UT Martin), I could speak from the way I felt about that. Then, I would tell him, ‘No. You did exactly what you were supposed to do. No amount of money can take the place of the relationships you have years later where people are saying,’I think about you when I do this’ and ‘I think about that saying you had’ or ‘I wouldn’t have been where I am today if not for you.’
“So, in the end, that’s really what matters more than money or anything.”
Luther’s started his coaching career at DePauw University in Indiana before arriving at Murray in 1958. Family friend Rebecca Landolt of Murray recalled how her husband, Gene, quickly became one of the coach’s closest friends.
“The stories I have heard them share have become ‘treasures’ for me,” Rebecca said Wednesday. “Gene traveled with Cal to recruit for the Racers. Their friend, Toy Lenning, a local pilot with a small private plane, flew Cal and Gene to many different cities in search of the best players for the team. Gene traveled to most away games with Cal and the team.”
Rebecca said it was Gene who strongly encouraged Cal to accept an offer from the University of Minnesota to become that program’s men’s head coach after the 1971 season. The salary was higher and there were other incentives that Gene felt were too valuable to let pass.
“After the program and expectations were presented to Coach Luther, he knew that his values were different and he was not willing to compromise them for the big dollars,” Rebecca said. “Equally important to him was that his heart was in Murray with the Murray State program and the future of his players. Plus, his colleagues and his friends were ‘his family.’”
Eddie Ford said Wednesday that Cal was part of his life for many years after his playing days in Murray ended in 1967. Ford, the father of eventual Kentucky star Travis Ford, became head coach at Cuba High School in Graves County and Webster County High School in Dixon before becoming heavily involved with such ventures as the Kentucky High School All-Stars.
“That was a team that would go to places all over the world and I took Coach Luther along as a coach after he had retired as (athletic director) at Murray State (in the 1970s),” Eddie said. “We just had a ball and it was great, getting to spend time together, but Coach was tough. He was really tough.
“He was a hard worker, but he demanded a lot out of his players, but that’s what it takes to make a player.”
That style resulted in two Ohio Valley Conference championships. In 1964, he guided the Thoroughbreds (as they were known then) to the NCAAs to face defending national champion Loyola-Chicago. Murray State lost 101-91, but not until earning much respect, leading by as many as 13 points early in the first half before the Ramblers began justifying their reputation.
A year later, the ‘Breds beat Texas Western, the same Texas Western that stunned the sports world a year later by winning that national crown.
“He may not have had the most talented teams, but he knew how to coach. He’d beat you,” said longtime Luther assistant coach Ernie Neale, who accompanied Cal to his next coaching stints at Longwood College in Virginia (which was NCAA Division 3 when he arrived in the late 1970s, now plays Division 1) and UT Martin. “I was a graduate assistant at Indiana University to Coach Bob Knight and he got me my first actual job at Austin Peay, who played Murray every year. Knight knew Cal. In fact, you talk to guys like (NCAA legends) Jerry Tarkanian and Hank Iba, they all knew Coach Luther.”
“He was as good a coach as you could find in the country,” said Bob Ward, who was a manager for Luther’s teams in the 1960s, then helped coach Murray State in the ‘70s before moving to other opportunities. “He goes back to the really fundamental times of the game. You know, the NCAA didn’t have 64 teams like it does now. Back then, it was 48, so the fact he got us to the tournament twice back then was pretty remarkable.”
This was especially true, Ward said, with a monster like Western Kentucky residing in the OVC in those days. Western routinely was reaching the NCAAs and had perhaps its best team in 1971. The Hilltoppers would reach the Final Four after handily defeating Kentucky in the Elite Eight.
Along the way, though, they had to make a visit to Cutchin Fieldhouse in Murray, and Luther was waiting. The result was a 73-71 upset that many still regard as the greatest single game in Murray State history.
“We played them good that night,” Ward recalled, focusing on how host team handled Western’s biggest weapon, 7-1 center Jim McDaniels. “We put a really big-ole kid, Will Luter, in and he played McDaniels all night and it was an out-of-bounds play where he usually did a lot of his scoring. Coach Luther had Luter play him on that out-of-bounds play. Yeah, I remember that pretty vividly.”
Once Luther was in the administrative role in Murray, he still stayed in close touch with the game. Longtime friend Gary West was an assistant athletic director in sports information at Western in those days, and one day let it be known that he and Cal were friends.
The men’s coach of the ’Toppers at that time was Gene Keady, who later would enjoy a very successful tenure at Purdue. Keady asked for a favor.
“He said, ‘I wonder if you could get him to scout one of our practices?’” West said. “So he hired Cal to come over and sit up in the stands with a notebook and they went over what he saw later. I thought that showed real respect.
“He said, ‘I’d heard Cal speak at clinics before.’ Eventually, they became really good friends.”
Luther was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 1986. His career included OVC Coach of the Year honors in 1964 and ’69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.