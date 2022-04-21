MURRAY – On Thursday, April 28, the Friends of CASA by the Lakes will gather in person at the FOR Center of Journey Church to meet and spread awareness about child abuse and neglected children.
One thing that didn’t stop while COVID surged was child abuse and the efforts of CASA advocates. During this time, the advocates provided support through Facetime, Zoom, texting, and visits from the sidewalk.
Kelsey Watson, a CASA advocate, said, “It’s important that awareness is raised for this so that the children have a voice.”
After 3 years, the CASA banquet seeks to gather in person to celebrate in the annual Friends of CASA Gala. The night will include a dinner and a silent auction. The guest speaker, Sarah Stewart Holland, is the co-host of Pantsuit Politics podcast and the co-author of I Think You’re Wrong (But I’m Listening) and Now What? The podcast has been featured in the New York Times, the Atlantic, and was named one of the Best Shows of 2021 by Apple Podcasts.
“The people attending will be volunteers, sponsors, and our community members who support our cause,” Watson said. “We want to raise awareness for child abuse and neglect. And another thing is to raise awareness in the community that volunteers are needed. By contributing and sponsoring, the money goes toward the individuals who work with the children so that (the children) are placed in a safe home.”
These members are appointed by judges to advocate for abused and neglected children. The volunteers stay with each case until it’s closed and until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home. CASA is the child’s one constant adult as they provide much needed stability.
Once appointed by the judge, CASAs research the case, review documents, interview people, and make a report to the court regarding what is in the “best interest” of the children. The members do this in terms of services, placement, visitation, reunification and permanency. The volunteers monitor the child’s situation to ensure safety and basic needs are being met. They use the information they gather to inform the judge and others of the child’s needs and what the best permanent home would be.
By being involved in one case at a time, CASA has to thoroughly explore the history and circumstances of each assigned case. The volunteer gets to know the child by talking with everyone in that child’s life: parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers and others.
The CASA program has evolved into a network of nearly 1,000 advocate programs that recruit, train, and support volunteers across the country.
It’s simple to become a CASA since no special educational background or expertise is required. CASA members care about children and have good people skills, common sense, and the ability to be empathetic and non-judgmental.
The primary sponsor for this banquet is The Murray Bank and will be catered by the Keg.
“I’d like this event to spark more interest in the community. Because of COVID, there has been a decrease in involvement in the community. We’re trying to get people interested, people to sponsor, and people to take action or even volunteer.” Watson said. “It’s a great cause.”
