GOLDEN POND — The Friends of the Lands Between The Lakes have received a large anonymous gift the organization hopes will help create the final push needed to complete a campaign working to raise money for the Golden Pond Planetarium.
The Golden Pond Planetarium Project has been operating with the slogan “Keep the Stars Shining,” and has been a three-year endeavor to raise money to provide improvements to the planetarium. Aviva Yasgur, executive director of Friends of LBL, said these improvements would include a new projector for the planetarium.
During a media day event hosted Monday at the planetarium, the Friends of LBL announced that they were currently seeking donations to be used as a match for an anonymous gift of up to $20,000. This, following a considerable donation from Pepsi Mid-America, would be the final push needed to complete the $220,000 goal.
“We have been working on this fundraiser for about three years, and when we started doing the fundraiser, it was more out of looking ahead knowing this projector needed to be replaced,” Yasgur said. “And it really needs to be replaced today.”
Yasgur said that the campaign has achieved 90% of its goal thus far, and the group is asking for additional donations to help complete the campaign.
“We have achieved over 90% of our goal of fundraising $220,000, which includes a significant contribution from Pepsi Mid-America,” Yasgur said. “Now the additional anonymous generous matching gift means we can complete our efforts if we raise an additional $20,000 by May 1. We are asking all our supporters and everyone who appreciates the educational contributions of a planetarium in our region to give any amount they can. Every donation up to $20,000 will be doubled before this date.”
Also on Monday, staff provided demonstrations of the capabilities of the current projector. Among the issues are brightness and resolution, with Bill Futrell, lead interpreter at the planetarium saying the current projector limits what they can show visitors.
“There are some things we can’t really show because, as you can see, it is hard to pick up some details,” Futrell said during the demonstration. “We have had people often come and ask us if we can increase the brightness, and unfortunately, we can’t with this projector.”
Futrell said that the planetarium had already made improvements to its dome in anticipation of the new projector. The newer projector will provide a clearer, brighter image and also eliminate the need to replace bulbs.
“The new projector will have a different type of lamp system; it is a laser system, which will eliminate the cost of having to replace bulbs,” Futrell said.
Yasgur said this would be one of the biggest differences from the old and new projectors.
“A really big difference, besides the fact that it is newer and provides a much better image quality, is that it no longer uses lightbulbs; it uses a laser,” Yasgur said. “With this one right now, one of the problems that we have is we are always having to replace these lightbulbs. It looks really good for the first month with the new bulbs, then it gets dimmer and dimmer. The new one uses a new light source … and it will last us about 10 years. Then when that runs out, we can replace the laser light source.”
Yasgur said in addition to cutting maintenance costs, it would also provide consistent quality to visitors at the planetarium. She said that Golden Pond is one of only three planetariums in the state, and the only one in the region. Each year, over 28,000 people visit the planetarium, including over 7,000 students.
“It is pretty rare to have something like this in a rural area. Most planetariums are going to be in a metropolitan area,” Yasgur said. “This is a really valuable resource for our region. We get students from all over that visit each year, so we want to make these improvements to make that experience as good as possible.”
For more information on how to donate to the project, visit friendsoflbl.org.
