MURRAY — The Friends of the Calloway County Public Library met for its annual meeting Sunday in the meeting room of CCPL.
There, members were treated to a bit of history as well as information regarding how other Friends groups in the state are engaged to help support their local libraries. This information was provided by Wayne Onkst, president of Friends of Kentucky Libraries.
Onkst has a long history with Kentucky libraries, spanning from his first job at the Laurel County Public Library to his appointment as Kentucky’s State Librarian and Commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives in 2006, where he served until 2015. In addition to being a lifetime member of the Friends of Kentucky Libraries, he serves on the board of the Kentucky Historical Society, the Jesse Stuart Foundation and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky.
In addition to information about what other Friends groups have been doing, Onkst also provided a brief history of Friends groups and their relation to the history of Kentucky libraries.
“As friends, you are part of a long tradition of volunteers who have served public libraries,” Onkst said. “The very first Friends group in Kentucky was established in 193. It was the Citizens Library League, and they were created in a meeting in Horse Cave. That was in a time when Kentucky was deeply in the Great Depression, and library service outside of the urban areas was pretty scarce.
“So these folks came together to try to do something about that. And they worked very hard … and immediately after World War II, a group of those friends got together and took an old Army ambulance and they turned it into the first bookmobile. Over the next few years, they bought five more of those vehicles and used them in different rural parts of the state and they realized how much library service they could provide in that way. So in 1954, they proceeded with a statewide campaign and bought 100 bookmobiles, which they put across the state.
“And that really was the beginning of our library system. Almost every library in the state started from one of those bookmobiles. And the Friends played the key role in making that happen. So be happy of what you have accomplished in the past, and what our friends are doing now.”
Onkst said that when he was first invited to come to the meeting, the topic was what other Friends groups in the state are doing. He said that there are about 39 Friends groups across the state, but so far there has not been much centralized communication. This is something Onkst said that Kentucky Friends of Public Libraries plans to do in the future, and he provided communication between the various groups to help share ideas.
“There’s not a lot of communication; we are all volunteers,” he said. “We don’t spend a lot of time communicating or getting together; each group pretty much works on its own.”
Onkst sent out an email to contacts from each of the groups asking four questions: about book sales, other fundraisers, how groups use money to help libraries and ways groups are working to recruit new members.
Among some of the information Onkst shared, he noted that for most groups, book sales make up a majority of the revenue groups earn. Among the ideas shared from groups across the state were seasonal sales, as well as special sales for certain types of books.
Other groups have utilized bake sales and other similar events to raise money. Onkst even mentioned some libraries that utilized making spaces and hosted sales that extend beyond books to arts and crafts as well. He said such sales provide opportunities to get people into the library who wouldn’t normally be there.
Onkst said that many Friends groups support their libraries by paying for items such as books for book clubs and summer reading programs. He said many groups help to pay for equipment or help with other expenses for staff.
“When we get this all compiled and get it to you, you can study it a lot more,” he said. “People often ask me why we need this group. My answer to folks is that you can keep the doors of a library open without a Friends group, but a Friends group helps open those doors much wider.”
