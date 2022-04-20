MURRAY — As much as the late Gary Taylor was involved in the Murray-Calloway County scouting community, Tuesday’s recognition as Distinguished Citizen of the Year at the annual Friends of Scouting Luncheon probably seemed overdue.
Taylor was a fixture with this activity for more than two decades before his death in 2010 at the age of 60. His involvement was directly connected to the activities of his sons, Greg, Charles and John, all of whom were scouts. He eventually became scoutmaster of Cub Scouts Pack 73 and troop committee chairman of Boy Scouts Troop 45, with his strongest involvement coming after Charles and John had both earned the Boy Scouts’ highest rank, Eagle Scout.
Charles recalled some of the ways his father immersed himself into this activity, prior to joining Greg and mother Peggy to accept the honor on Gary’s behalf at the same First United Methodist Church, where Pack 73, formerly based at Southwest Calloway Elementary School, now hosts its meetings.
“One of the joys I’ve found as cub master (of Pack 73) is that a lot of the boys I was with at Pack 73 now have their boys in Pack 73,” Charles said. “We had an interesting setup. We were actually sponsored by the Southwest Elementary PTA and had our den meetings after school. While we were there, the pack grew and grew every year and, of course, we loved it. It just meant that we could hang out with more of our friends after school.”
He also said that Gary thought big when it came to the experience for, not only his sons, but their fellow members.
“We did some stuff that some packs don’t do as much these days,” Charles said, drawing laughter from audience members in the know about something he called the “Rainwater Regatta,” along with a space-related activity. Gary also was heavily involved with a rite of passage for all Cub Scouts, the Pinewood Derby.
“But we would have campouts at our house (along U.S. 641 South in Midway as the Taylor family owns several transportation-related businesses in that community) and we’d have the entire pack out and have a chili cookout and we’d play all night. It was great. But another thing he did as cub master, and this is something I haven’t matched, is he was really involved in bringing the Cub Scout Olympics here, and we haven’t had one of those in a while.
“Myself and my fellow cub masters need to bring those back.”
Taylor’s scout legacy is also being carried by his grandsons. One of those is Charles’ son, Elijah, who has achieved the rank of Life Scout, one step below Eagle Scout.
“Being a scout for so long (now 12 years) has taught me a lot about things other than following the scout oath and law,” Elijah said, then naming off the terms associated with those values — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. “But as I got older, I started to realize that those principles should apply to everyone, not just scouts, and so I started to view scouting as not just moral standards in my life, but as a standard as a whole in my life.
“My family and I have been part of the scouting program for a while, as you can tell, and during those many wonderful years, I’ve had lots of memories and experiences that I’ll never forget. This Lincoln Heritage Council (which oversees scouting groups in multiple states, including Kentucky) has been really beneficial to the scouts of the Jackson Purchase area and other areas, and I’m grateful for that and I’m also grateful for the scouts and leaders of Troop 45 for helping advance through my 12-year journey.”
Along with honoring Gary Taylor, this event annually is designed as a major fundraiser for Murray-area scouting activities. The fundraising goal is usually at or a little above $30,000. Many community and business leaders attend and contribute to the cause.
Lincoln Heritage CEO Jason Pierce gave an idea of what those funds are benefiting.
“We have hundreds of Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts in the Murray area (former home of the National BSA Museum) that, every week, raise their hand in the Scout Sign and say, ‘On my honor, I’ll do my best to do my duty to God and my country,’ and that’s just half of the Scout Oath,” Pierce said. “To think that they’re saying words like ‘duty, honor, God, country.’ These young people may or may not be hearing that at home and they may or may not be hearing that at school, so scouting is a great place for young people to have a great time and do cool stuff.
“But the other day, somebody came up to me and said, ‘Hey Jason, the Boy Scouts are 112 years old! Don’t you think the Boy Scouts are antiquated?’ You know, I hope the Scout Slogan isn’t antiquated. I hope the Scout Motto of ‘Be prepared,’ isn’t antiquated.”
Pierce said that, as the COVID-19 pandemic is hopefully loosening its grip, “We can begin to thrive and pull these kids away from their computer screens and get ‘em back into the woods where they belong.”
Murray State Head Football Coach Dean Hood was not a scout, but he was a member of a similar outfit in Ohio known as the Indian Guides, which did a lot of outdoors exploration and other one-with-nature activities. However, though not a scout alumnus, he said he is glad that things such as the Scout Slogan and Scout Oath still exist.
“I love what the Boy Scouts stand for,” said Hood, who has led to two straight winning seasons for the first time in 21 years. “I love your mission statement. Part of it is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices. What a phenomenal mission statement!
“We have a similar mission statement on our football team, that our purpose is to use football as a platform to build authentic men. I love your organization and I love how it parallels with what we are trying to do.”
