MURRAY – The Friends of the Arboretum and the Hutson School of Agriculture say they are excited to bring back the Watermelon Bust next Thursday, providing fun activities for the whole family while promoting the longterm viability of the Arboretum at Murray State.
Friends of the Arboretum Board President Paul Rister said this year’s Watermelon Bust will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 29.
“The Watermelon Bust (is meant) to get kids and parents out there to play what I call ‘fall festival-type’ games, and it’s really just about getting people interacting and seeing what the arboretum has to offer by getting kids out there with these activities,” Rister said. “It’s from 5 to 7, and one thing we’re doing a little differently this year is following the Watermelon Bust, we will have a short open house.
“Basically, the open house is to capture these people that have come out who might not normally come to the arboretum and to talk to them and introduce them to the board and introduce them to how the arboretum came about and how it’s operated and funded. We’ll let them know that there’s this Friends group and if they want to support it, they can become a Friend for a $35 annual membership, and there are a few perks that go along with that.”
Rister said Murray State University Town & Gown would be providing drinks and light snacks at the event.
Tony Brannon, dean of Murray State’s Hutson School of Agriculture, said he is glad to bring the event back to the public after having to take last year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s good to have any activities at all, and that’s kind of a favorite one because it reaches kids,” Brannon said. “This year, we wanted to expand it a bit and invite people in to see the beauty of the arboretum and to learn more about its operation through the open house that will be at the conclusion. We’re proud of the arboretum; it’s kind of a treasure of Murray State and a great service to the city of Murray and the Calloway County community, and we’re pleased to host that event.”
Rister said the Friends of the Arboretum would love to sign up new members, but the event is probably most helpful for simply educating the public on how the arboretum functions. He said he thinks there are probably quite a few people who don’t realize it is affiliated with Murray State and the Hutson School of Agriculture and might think it is under the City of Murray or the parks system.
“A lot of people think that the arboretum might be city-run and city-funded because it’s in the city, but it’s not,” Rister said. “It operates on money budgeted by the Hutson School of Ag, private donations and fundraising that the Friends group does.”
Rister said the Friends of the Arboretum and the Huston School of Agriculture will also be partnering with the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 19 to host an Agriculture Business@Breakfast. Both entities hope events like that will continue to spread awareness of the arboretum’s operations, he said.
