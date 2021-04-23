When I read the story we published yesterday about the Land Between the Lakes funding being cut, could it be that the old political football once again is being tossed around? According to the report, when the Forest Service took over LBL management, 70 percent of the funding was going to be appropriated from federal funds. The balance was from local funding.
With the funds going from $2.5 million a couple years ago to zero two years from now, I imagine tax and spend politicians felt like our money would be better spent on foreign entities. If our elected officials say our country can't afford to send LBL money, then so be it. I can accept that. After all, we are a capitalist country. But don't spend my tax dollars in the Middle East and anywhere else in the world when we need our own backyard taken care of.
It's like most situations when the political arena is involved, Congress adapts nomenclature to suit the pet project they're involved with to get legislature through the process. Then, the places where tax dollars are legitimately needed are left high and dry.
The infrastructure bill is an example of redefining how to slide bills through the process. Roads and bridges and ports that have been typically referred to as infrastructure. Getting an infrastructure bill passed sounds pretty good to me. As a matter of fact, we need some funding for county roads here in Calloway County, which may not exactly fall under the federal guidelines, but we need roads nonetheless. My neighborhood road resembles a field where land mines have been removed and repairing potholes is a band aid that won't let the wound heal.
However, under the name of infrastructure there have been other entities included this time. Again, I'm not opposed to bringing the country into the 21st century with improving the electric grid to broad band. But, don't pour water down my back and tell me it's raining.
Defunding LBL will certainly have an adverse affect on Calloway County and the surrounding areas. LBL is a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts for locals and those abroad. I've seen parks who lack funding and no one wants to frequent recreation areas left in disrepair.
We're looking into how much revenue the tourism brings into the area for a possible story. We certainly enjoy our outdoor recreation here in western Kentucky. My wife and I go to the lakes several times a month all year. It's rare, even in the winter time, that LBL is vacant. During the pandemic, that's all there was available with the governmental shutdowns.
We have to find a way to get the revenue stream of funding back to LBL. Is it Mitch McConnell? Rand Paul? Andy Beshear? Are there grants somewhere we can apply for?
The government is spending money like a drunk sailor and if there were no monies going to oversea idiocies, I would have a different take on it. But, cut out the pork going to these idiocies and fund LBL.
