Tomorrow, most of us will sit down with our families and partake of festivities that the Thanksgiving tradition has become within our own circles. I, for one, have a tremendous amount to be thankful for.
Our lives could’ve taken a different turn last week and I’m thankful to God and the powers that be that it didn’t.
I was already working last Thursday morning and I received a call from my wife, Angela, that someone was attempting to break into our house. A feeling of helplessness covered me as I listened to her voice telling me what was going on in real time.
She had called 9-1-1 and even though the response by the Murray Police Department was quick and timely, in that situation, it felt like an eternity.
I headed home as I talked to her during the situation and asked her to put me on speaker phone. I wanted the person attempting to enter my home to know what I was going to do to them once I got back.
Angela had set off our car alarm to attract attention after, in no uncertain terms, telling him it would not be in his best interests to pursue his intentions. He left and went, as I understand, to another person’s house. Every thought of what I would’ve done had I been there raced through my mind. Believe you me, I’m a firm believer in the Second Amendment and I intend to protect my home and family accordingly, along with tweaking my home security system.
MPD arrived shortly after and left to find the person who had attempted the break-in. After a while, they came back to report that he had been detained and to check on my wife. He cautioned her not to ever hesitate to call them at the first sign of anyone suspicious. That’s great advice for any of us – see something, say something.
Hats off to Murray’s finest for their prompt and efficient response.
Our neighbors and friends were great through the incident and were quick to tell us to let them know if we ever need anything. I’ve worked at seven different newspapers in different cities and states in my 40 years in this business, and I’ve never found a place that resembles our hometown like it is here in Murray.
I tell people who ask what it’s like to live in Murray that it’s a place where a handshake and a person’s word means something. A place where some of the ills I’ve seen in other cities are not as prevalent.
I greatly appreciate our readers and advertisers and for the support they give us here at the Murray Ledger & Times. The audience we serve here is like no other.
I recall our first Thanksgiving here. We print a weekly TV guide in the Weekend Edition and I had the thought that no one uses TV guides anymore; I assumed everyone uses the guide on their TV service to scroll through.
So I decided that we would stop printing the TV guide and use the space for something else. Everyone here at the Ledger tried to warn me of the complaints that might arise, but we forged ahead anyway.
After the first week of not publishing it, we received a few calls, but not really enough for me to believe we should put it back in the lineup. However, the second week was a different story.
Our front office was bombarded the following Monday with phone calls of readers want to know why their TV guide was left out. It was enough of a response for me to realize we had to add it back, which we did the following week on the Thanksgiving Weekend edition.
How did the readers respond? First, there was a huge cardboard sign taped to the door the following Monday thanking us for putting the TV guide back in the paper, plus a hoard of the emails and thank you notes and phone calls we received.
Like I said, it’s a special place and the readers know what they want in their local newspaper. Thank you, Murray, for allowing us to be a part of your day. Happy Thanksgiving.
