MURRAY — With October serving as Breast Cancer Awareness month, it might be beneficial to take a look at the disease and the various ways it has been treated over the years.
Dr. Zuhair Ghanem, with Oncology and Hematology of Murray, discussed the impact that breast cancer has on women in the state and Calloway County. He also briefly discussed the history of breast cancer treatments and current advances.
“Cancer deaths in Calloway County from 2012 to 2016 were 177 per 100,000. The second leading cause of death in the county after stroke,” Ghanem said. “Estimated new breast cancer cases in Kentucky were 3,670 in 2019, and the estimated deaths 610. This is the second leading cause of death among women in Kentucky.”
Ghanem provided a brief timeline of events for breast cancer treatments as well. He said that in 1882, William Halsted performed the first radical mastectomy. Decades later, in 1937, radiation therapy is used for the first time as part of breast cancer treatment. That process involved needles with radium to be placed in the breast and regional lymph nodes.
In 1975, Gianni Bonadonna presented the first report on the efficacy of cyclophosphamide, methotrexate, and fluorouracil (CMF) as adjuvant treatment. In 1978, the drug tamoxifen is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in breast cancer treatment.
“Screening is done by mammography. Screening aims to detect the cancer before it becomes symptomatic,” Ghanem said. “Screening mammography can clearly detect breast cancer early, surveillance data from 1.8 million mammographies performed in the U.S. between 2004 and 2008 showed that mammograohy has sensitivity of 84% and specifity of 90%. Introduction of full field digital mammography, which is most effective in women less than 50, premenopausal, perimenopausal women and women with dense breasts.”
Ghanem said the value of genetics testing has increased over the last few years in terms of treatment.
“Genetic testing value increased over the last few years; it helps in both detecting the cancer early and guiding screening strategies and in treatment planing,” Ghanem said. “Finding a BRCA mutation for example means the patient is at higher risk of ovarian cancer and other kinds of cancers and thus a more frequent and different type of screening is required. In addition to that, different treatment strategies are required for those patients, including removing the ovaries and administering newer targeted therapies.
“Other genetic tests were developed to guide chemotherapy treatments, like the 21 gene assay, to determine the recurrence score and help decide if there is any benefits from chemotherapy or not.”
Ghanem said that in March of this year, the FDA approved a new immune therapy treatment as well.
“In March of 2019, the FDA approved the first immunotherapy in breast cancer with the combination of Atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel in patients who have triple negative metastatic breast cancer and tested positive for PD-L1,” Ghanem said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.