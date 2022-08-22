MURRAY – Through a partnership with United Way Murray-Calloway County, brothers from the Epsilon Tau Chapter of Sigma Chi organized a “Stuff the Truck” event Saturday to collect much-needed supplies for victims of the late-July floods that decimated several eastern Kentucky counties.

Paul McCreary, president of the United Way and a Sigma Chi alum, said he could not take any credit for the event. While the United Way helped them work through the logistics of the task at hand, the idea came from the Sigma Chis themselves.