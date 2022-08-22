MURRAY – Through a partnership with United Way Murray-Calloway County, brothers from the Epsilon Tau Chapter of Sigma Chi organized a “Stuff the Truck” event Saturday to collect much-needed supplies for victims of the late-July floods that decimated several eastern Kentucky counties.
Paul McCreary, president of the United Way and a Sigma Chi alum, said he could not take any credit for the event. While the United Way helped them work through the logistics of the task at hand, the idea came from the Sigma Chis themselves.
“The guys came to me and said, ‘Look, we’d like to do something for the folks in eastern Kentucky,’” McCreary said. “’We’re thinking about a ‘stuff the truck,’ but it’s pretty expensive to get it over there. Would the United Way be willing to do it?’ So, I took it to my board and (they said), ‘Absolutely. Yes.’ So, we’re funding the transportation.”
Conner Holmes is the vice president of the Epsilon Tau Chapter of Sigma Chi. The Marshall County native said that a significant number of active Sigma Chis at Murray State University were either directly impacted by the Dec. 10 tornado or had family and friends that were.
“This part of western Kentucky has definitely seen what it’s like to go through a natural disaster, and we’ve seen how much they need community help,” Holmes said. “With the floods in eastern Kentucky, it felt like a no-brainer to step up and do the service and take donations all the way from this end of the state to show our gratitude because of all the help eastern Kentucky was able to provide for all of the communities down here in December.”
Philanthropy and community service are extremely important to Sigma Chi members, Holmes said. “We like to be involved in the campus and the community, and this is an excellent way to do so. With school just starting back, it was a great way to show the community what Greek life really is capable of, what our ideas are and what we want to do.
“This is just an excellent way for us to get out and meet people in the community, show them that we’re here to help, kind of try to get rid of the stigma that’s been around Greek life and fraternities for years and show that we’ve turned a new leaf. In modern times, this is the kind of focus that we are working towards.”
“From where I sit, I really like to see young people step up because their generation doesn’t always have the best reputation, and fraternities, in general, we fight the battle every day; but these are good kids,” McCreary said. “They’re working hard. I think they see value in this. That’s what it’s about.”
McCreary contacted Perry County Emergency Management Director Jerry Stacy to find out what was most needed at this point in the recovery. Fans and dehumidifiers were at the top of the list in addition to non-perishable food items, blankets and pet food. Other supplies collected included toiletries, feminine hygiene products, laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, tools, first aid supplies and new toys.
“Jerry’s a great guy,” McCreary said of Stacy. “He’s got a lot on his plate. He has two family members yet to be accounted for. When I told him and showed him what we’re doing, he cried on the phone one day. I said, ‘Look, this is a great state. When we had our issues here in the west, everybody came through. So, it’s our turn.’ And he said, ‘That’s why we live here.’”
Paschall Truck Lines donated the truck and trailer and took responsibility for transporting the supplies. McCreary said the truck will arrive in Hazard on Sunday.
Before the event started, the group raised $2,680 in monetary donations through the United Way and directly from local Sigma Chi alumni. They used those funds to purchase fans, dehumidifiers and non-perishable food.
On Saturday, one Sigma Chi alum who had only just learned of the event, made another $1,000 donation to the effort. That money was used to purchase chest freezers and mini-fridges. Another cash donation of $100 came in later that afternoon which the group used to purchase more pet food and blankets.
Pet lover Jennifer Gilson, who works for PTL, stopped by to make a personal donation with her three-month-old dachshund puppy, Maddie, in tow. After a volunteer mentioned a donation of six 40-pound bags of dog food, she remarked, “People don’t realize that animals need the food also, and they need things for them like treats and maybe even collars and leashes.”
When asked why she wanted to donate, Gilson said, “Because we woke up this morning and we had everything we needed.”
By 5 p.m., the group collected enough supplies to fill two-thirds of the truck. After the event, Holmes said that he was “extremely” pleased with how the event turned out. “The organization of the event was very fast-paced because we held it right after the first week (of classes). I’m proud of the work the brothers put in as far as reaching out to the community and lending a hand the way that they did.”
McCreary expressed similar sentiments, saying, “The United Way was proud to fund this event and watch our young people serve others.”
During his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear talked about moving out of the “emergency” phase and into the stabilization phase; however, he noted the importance of placing focus on and planning for long-term recovery and rebuilding even now. Just as the state set up the Team West Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, it has now set up the Team East Kentucky Flood Relief Fund to address regional needs down the road.
“Remember, after about a couple of months, the rest of the world looks elsewhere, and this rebuilding process is a couple of years,” Beshear said. “And so, (with) every successful disaster response, you can’t spend everything right away; otherwise, there’s not the resources we need to ultimately rebuild these towns and areas.”
As of last Thursday, through individual 34,157 donations, the flood relief fund has raised $6,715,099. Those interested in contributing to the fund can do so online at teamekyfloodrelieffund.ky.gov.
