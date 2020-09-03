MURRAY — A Murray man accused of using Mace to spray participants of a Black Lives Matter event in June will return to court in October.
David Frymire, 53, was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in front of Judge James T. Jameson in Calloway Circuit Court. However, that case was continued.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said that the reason for the continuance is that discovery (a legal term for evidence in a case) was still being exchanged between the prosecution and the defense. Frymire is represented by Princeton attorney Marc Wells.
That is expected to be completed by the next scheduled court appearance, which was set for Oct. 22.
Frymire is charged with three counts of assault in the fourth degree/no visible injury and five counts of assault in the third degree/police probation officer. These charges resulted from the findings of a Calloway County grand jury.
These charges resulted from an incident on June 2 in which Frymire, who was driving a vehicle on North 12th Street, allegedly unloaded a large canister of mace into a crowd of demonstrators who were protesting the death of George Floyd while he was in the custody of Minneapolis police officers a few days earlier.
Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that the contents of the canister not only were propelled toward the protesters, but they also headed toward several MPD officers who were monitoring the demonstration.
Wiggins said Frymire attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle after the mace was released but MPD officers stopped his vehicle, then took him into custody. Frymire was taken to the Calloway County Jail, but was released a short time later on a $15,000 cash bond and has remained out of jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
