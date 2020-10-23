MURRAY — The case of a Murray man facing several charges for allegedly releasing Mace into a crowd during a June protest march had its latest chapter written on Thursday.
Calloway Circuit Judge James T. Jameson set a November evidentiary hearing in the case of David Frymire, 53, of Murray. Frymire’s attorney, Marc Wells of Princeton, has said that the defense intends to take this to trial, if necessary.
Frymire is accused of releasing a large canister of Mace from inside a car he was driving on the evening of June 2 along North 12th Street, near the intersection of Olive Boulevard. This is where a group of about 100 people were conducting a Black Lives Matter protest march and were using the inside turn lanes of North 12th, while under the supervision of Murray police officers.
A Ledger & Times story from after the incident included an interview with two of the people who said they marched in the event and said they did receive effects from encountering the spray cloud. They also reported that at least one other person required medical attention, perhaps as the result of an allergic reaction to the substance.
In addition, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that five MPD officers who were escorting the marchers as a measure of keeping them and the public safe also encountered the spray cloud and sustained injuries.
Wiggins said Frymire attempted to flee the scene in his car but was stopped after a short distance and arrested.
A grand jury later indicted Frymire on three counts of assault in the fourth degree/no visible injury and five counts of assault in the third degree of a police/probation officer.
Wells said earlier that, it is his belief that his client unloaded the Mace after his car became surrounded by some of the protestors as they marched, some of whom, he said, struck Frymire’s vehicle.
The hearing will be at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19 in Calloway Circuit Court. Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said Thursday afternoon that the hearing was requested by the defense because it is seeking a list of items that will be produced in the case and the hearing will determine what has to be prosecuted.
Frymire was taken to the Calloway County Jail after his arrest. He was released a short time later.
He is out of jail on a $15,000 cash bond.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
