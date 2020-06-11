MURRAY — Two men arrested last week for alleged activities against participants of a protest march/demonstration in Murray were in court Wednesday.
Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery said that Calloway District Judge Randall Hutchens found probable cause in preliminary hearings for both David Frymire, 53, of Murray, and John Dickerson, 55, of Paducah, Wednesday morning. That means the next step in their cases will be consideration by a Calloway County grand jury, which will meet later this month, Avery said.
Frymire is facing several charges in his case in which he accused of propelling pepper spray into a portion of the group protesting police brutality and racial injustice last Tuesday evening as it moved in the middle of North 12th Street, near the intersection of Olive Street. The Murray Police Department said Frymire was in a vehicle when the substance was released. MPD said Frymire attempted to drive his vehicle through the crowd but was stopped by officers several yards from the release point.
The spray found its way to three protesters and five law enforcement officers, MPD said. MPD charged Frymire with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault. One protester reportedly was taken to a hospital as a result of the incident.
Frymire is the son of former Hopkins County Judge-Executive Richard Frymire, who served on the Murray State University Board of Regents during the 1980s, including three years as the Regents’ chair. A longtime attorney in Madisonville, Richard was also elected to both the Kentucky state House of Representatives and the state Senate.
Frymire was taken to the Calloway County Jail last Tuesday night but was released a day later after posting a $15,000 cash bond.
Frymire’s attorney, Marc Wells of Princeton, issued a written statement.
“Mr. Frymire was attempting to drive down 12th Street when he was caught in the middle of a demonstration,” Wells said. “A number of demonstrators surrounded his vehicle as he was trying to avoid the crowd, striking the vehicle, and making derogatory statements to him. His actions were merely an attempt to extract himself from an uncomfortable situation. We plan to defend this case rigorously.”
Dickerson is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after MPD said he allegedly pointed a gun at a group of demonstrators near downtown where the event originated before heading west. Dickerson also was taken to the Calloway jail last Tuesday night but also was released the next day after posting a $2,500 cash bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.