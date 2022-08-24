Frymire enters plea

David Frymire, right, talks to his attorney Marc Wells of Princeton after pleading guilty to charges against him stemming from his alleged discharge of a type of pepper spray into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protestors in early June 2020.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – David Frymire, 55, of Paris, Tennessee entered an Alford plea to three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment Tuesday. 

A defendant entering an Alford plea, pursuant to North Carolina vs. Alford, does not admit guilt but does concede that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict if the case were brought to trial.