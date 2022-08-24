MURRAY – David Frymire, 55, of Paris, Tennessee entered an Alford plea to three counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of second-degree wanton endangerment Tuesday.
A defendant entering an Alford plea, pursuant to North Carolina vs. Alford, does not admit guilt but does concede that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict if the case were brought to trial.
As previously reported in the Ledger & Times, Frymire was accused of propelling pepper spray into a group protesting police brutality and racial injustice on the evening of June 2, 2020, as it moved in the middle of North 12th Street, near the intersection of Olive Street.
The Murray Police Department said Frymire was in a vehicle when the substance was released and that he attempted to drive his vehicle through the crowd but was stopped by officers several yards from the release point. The spray found its way to three protesters and five law enforcement officers, MPD said. One protester reportedly was taken to a hospital as a result of the incident.
Frymire was arrested and charged with three counts of assault in the fourth degree (no visible injury) and five counts of assault in the third degree -police/probation officer. Fourth-degree assault is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 12 months in jail. Third-degree assault is a class D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.
Per the plea agreement, Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust moved to amend one count of third-degree assault to second-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), a class A misdemeanor, punishable by 12 months in jail, and dismiss the other four third-degree assault counts.
The recommended sentence on the fourth-degree assault charges (Counts I, II and III) is 12 months in jail, and the recommended sentence on the second-degree wanton endangerment charge (Count IV) is also 12 months. If the recommendation were carried out, all sentences would run concurrently. Frymire’s sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The Commonwealth further recommended conditional discharge; however, victims will be allowed to speak at the sentencing hearing. In the event the court rejects the Commonwealth’s recommendation for conditional discharge, Frymire would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
