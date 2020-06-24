CADIZ – A spokesman for Fort Campbell said Tuesday that both the man who died in a Trigg County vehicle accident on Saturday and the driver who was charged with his murder were stationed at the Army base.
Kentucky State Police said the initial investigation showed that Christopher Swykert, 19, of Melissa, Texas, was allegedly operating a white 2015 Ford Mustang traveling south on the Trace in the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area and failed to negotiate a left curve early Saturday morning. KSP said Swykert’s vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree on the passenger’s side.
Swykert’s passenger, Harry Kincaid, 19, of Houston, Texas, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trigg County coroner, KSP said. Through investigation, Swykert was arrested and charged with murder (Class A felony) and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense (aggravating circumstances) (Class B misdemeanor). Swykert was lodged in the Christian County Jail.
In an email, LTC Charles Barrett, public affairs officer with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), confirmed that both men were stationed at the base.
“At this time I can confirm that they are both soldiers assigned to Fort Campbell,” Barrett said in an email to the Ledger & Times. “Kentucky State Police has lead on the investigation.”
KSP said Post 1 was notified around 4:40 a.m. Saturday by Trigg County Dispatch regarding a single vehicle collision on the Trace near Golden Pond. KSP reconstructionists Sgt. Eric Fields and Trooper Aaron Jestes responded to the scene at the request of the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation continues by Fields. KSP was assisted on scene by the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Trigg County EMS, Trigg County Rescue Squad, Trigg County Coroner and the U.S. Forestry Service.
