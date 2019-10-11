MURRAY — The Murray State University Student Government Association, Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business and BB&T Center for Free Enterprise will present a keynote from “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. inside Lovett Auditorium.
At a young age, John created the urban fashion brand FUBU. He now consults through his branding company, The Shark Group. He is also the best-selling author of four acclaimed books, including his most recent, “Rise and Grind.”
In his presentation, “Daymond John’s Shark Points: Fundamentals for Success In Business and Life,” John will share inspirational stories of overcoming obstacles.
John will also outline the success strategies that took him to the top of the business world while offering invaluable tools for creating a vision, making it big and achieving personal and professional goals.
“Bringing someone of this caliber to Murray to speak is outstanding — outstanding for faculty, staff, the community and most importantly, the students,” said Trey Book, Murray State Student Government Association president.
