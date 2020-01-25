BENTON — Benton attorney Catherine Fuller was the last of the three candidates to file campaign paperwork in this year’s race for the position of Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit family court judge that serves Calloway and Marshall counties.
She said Friday that her decision to file came after much thought as she weighed numerous considerations about taking a career that is now entering its 12th year of handling family court cases and seeking a position that would mean deciding on those cases.
“I had to pray about it and I debated about it because I know that there is a lot of work to running a campaign. Plus, I work full time, I have three small children and a husband, so taking on a campaign is a big step,” said Fuller, who has been a staff attorney for Kentucky Legal Aid’s office that is based in Paducah since 2008. She also had three prior years as a law clerk and dealing with administrative hearings for indigent clients seeking public benefits.
She is running against fellow Marshall attorney Ryan Yates and Murray attorney Stephanie Perlow in the race to see who will fill the position left open after longtime Family Court Judge Rob Mattingly left the bench last fall.
“So I prayed about it and talked to my family about it and, after doing that, I decided that I believe this is my calling.”
It is an arena that is not for the faint of heart, where families often are engaged in heated litigation to decide serious issues when it comes to their children. Fuller said that with her work load averaging about 300 cases a year, she believes she has the experience necessary to make the transition from lawyer to judge.
“I’m running to make a difference in the lives of families in both Marshall and Calloway counties, but also to provide equal justice in the courtroom,” she said, explaining that her experience expands well beyond the 42nd District. The Paducah office extends to Lyon County to the east and the Mississippi River counties of the Jackson Purchase Region to the west. “You know, being a legal aid attorney, I have seen a lot of economic injustice in this area, really everywhere, and I believe the courtroom is a place to provide equal justice for all.
“As an attorney, we try to tell clients about the history with the judge (presiding over the case) and, having had cases in front of numerous judges and having known their previous rulings, is helpful in litigating cases. With Judge Mattingly, I knew what he looked for in cases and what he wanted to hear as far as the best interest of the child. Putting (myself) in the shoes of a judge has helped me with clients. With litigation, I’ve already had that experience of putting myself in the judge’s position to properly advocate for my clients, so I believe it will be an easy transition from litigator to judge.”
Fuller said the process of determining the best interest of a child can be hard on the children themselves. She bristled at the idea of having children testify to a judge in court.
“It’s not necessary. I think it’s a traumatic experience and I don’t want them to have that experience,” Fuller said, adding that she would have other ideas that she would bring to the bench. “I would make my docket available by working through the lunch break, if necessary, because time is precious when it comes to families and children. Some counties say, ‘Oh, it’s 12 o’clock, let’s break until 1.’ Look, if we have that hour, let’s use it.”
Fuller also said she would like to take to the road for sessions on topics that would educate the public, something she already is doing in McCracken County with a program she hosts on divorce, as well as expungement, with emphasis on a law passed by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2016.
“I’d like to educate the community about the services that are out there,” she said. “Being in public service at Legal Aid, I know about the public benefit law where people can go to get assistance for food stamps, Medicaid, health insurance, so I’d like to bring more education to the community to make it a better place to live and make individuals more self sufficient.”
“I’d like to have flyers in the courtroom about clinics that are available and substance abuse meetings (particularly the 12 Step program) because we see a lot of substance abuse in these cases. If these parents can recover and get off drugs, they can have a better relationship with their families and their children. Pretty much, if anyone wants to listen, I’ll be there.”
