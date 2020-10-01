PADUCAH (KT) — A 4-year-old west Kentucky girl who was welcomed home with a parade Tuesday has died after a battle with cancer, according to WPSD television station.
Lennon Black went home Monday to be with her family. On Tuesday, first responders and others in the community lined the street where the family lives to welcome her home and pray for her. The day of the parade, Lennon’s father, Jay Black, said he hoped the parade would bring more awareness to funding for childhood cancer research.
“It’s time that the children be put into the forefront, in the forefront. It’s time,” Jay told the Paducah television station. “And if that’s what my daughter’s purpose here on earth was, then that’s what her purpose was.”
Friday night, Paducah nonprofit Book for Hope, which helps families of children battling cancer, released a statement written by Lennon’s dad, Jay Black, which read:
“At 7:08 pm 9/25/2020 Lennon gained her angel wings laying between her parents. Her mission on earth is fulfilled. But not over, be like Lennon and shine bright and always trust in the Lord and don’t take a single breath for granted. We love everyone. Like Lennon, show strength when you think you’re weak. Be the light.”
