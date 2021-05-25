MURRAY — Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) can be an effective tool in saving the life of someone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, as Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Dan Galloway can attest.
Because of their usefulness, it is common for AEDs to be made readily available at businesses, churches and public buildings like courthouses, government offices and schools. Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said CCSO first implemented an AED program with donations from the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Endowment and the Murray Woman’s Club in 2004. Over the last 17 years, those AEDs have been used numerous times by CCSO deputies, he said.
CCSO Chief Deputy Jody Cash said the AEDs from 2004 unfortunately had to be taken out of service recently because the replacement batteries are no longer being made for them. Because of this, CCSO was excited when two local businesses agreed to donate five new AEDs to the department. The Murray Bank donated five and Mitchell’s Towing donated three, he said.
“As community helpers, we protect the public in many different ways,” Knight said. “Many times we are the closest first responder to a call for help, even when that call involves medical help. The revitalizing of this program will help the residents of Calloway County.”
An AED will be placed at CCSO’s Olive Street headquarters, another will be placed at the Calloway County Judicial Building and the remaining six will be assigned to deputies on patrol. CCSO still has need for an additional five AEDs to complete the equipping of each patrol deputy, Knight said.
Galloway is eager to remind the public how critical these devices can be, as Sunday, May 23, marked the 17th anniversary of the day an AED saved his life, just a few months after CCSO’s program went into effect. Now a telecommunicator for Calloway County 911 Dispatch, Galloway was a deputy sheriff and a Calloway County Court security officer at the time. He said he was off duty when he collapsed at the truck stop that is now the BP on the west side of U.S. 641 North.
“It was May 23, 2004, about 10:45 p.m.,” Galloway said. “I went into the truck stop on 641 North and I was standing at the counter paying for a purchase and talking to the clerk. They (later) said I reached up and grabbed my forehead and said, ‘Whoa!’ and then passed out and hit my head on a candy rack on the way down and cut my head open. My heart stopped beating; ventricular fibrillation is what (the doctors) said it was. The clerk there, Shantel Murphy, called 911, and (the call) went to the Murray Police Department, which had two police officers on the north side of town, but they didn’t have the AED with them.
“So (the MPD officers) came out there – it was Keith Covey and Tracy Guge – and they started CPR on me. Gene Johnson and Tommy Kimbro were the two deputy sheriffs that were on duty that night, and they were still at the (old) sheriff’s office on 304 Maple St. They grabbed a sheriff’s office AED and came out there to where I was and hooked it up to me, and about the time they got it hooked up, EMS arrived on scene and Allen Jones with EMS pushed the button that (gave me the shock).
“After that, my heart started back, but my heart doctor in Paducah at the time, Dr. Patrick Withrow, viewed the security tapes from the truck stop and told me afterward that I had actually been clinically dead for six minutes and 17 seconds. Tracy and Keith doing CPR on me kept the oxygen and blood flowing through to my brain and vital organs, and that prevented me from having any brain damage. I credit the good Lord with having His hand in everything and having everybody at the right place at the right time. The ambulance crew was loading up a patient to transfer to Paducah when the call came in, so they put that patient back in the emergency room and came out there for me and they called in a backup crew to transport the other patient to Paducah.”
After being stabilized at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, Galloway said he was transferred to Western Baptist Hospital, now Baptist Health Paducah. He was in a coma for seven days, and doctors hooked him up to an external heart pump to give his heart a rest for about four days during that week. He said he was grateful when the pulmonologist examined him and determined that he didn’t have any lung damage or mental impairment.
“When I went back for my six-week checkup, Dr. Withrow told me just how lucky I was,” Galloway said. “He said that out of the people who came to the hospital in the shape I was in, only one out of every thousand would survive – and that of the one out of 1,000 that did survive, only about one out of 1,000 of them ever went back to work.”
Galloway said he was the first person he knows of in Calloway County whose life was saved by an AED, and he is glad to see the program continue with the new donations. To this day, he is grateful to the Murray Woman’s Club for their donation of the device that saved him because even though his positive outcome depended on many factors, the AED was the key element.
“Without the AED, I wouldn’t have made it; there’s no way,” Galloway said. “Lots of other things fell into place with other people being at the right place at the right time, but without that machine, it wouldn’t have mattered who was where or when. … I recommend any organization that has meetings – churches, fraternities, whatever – have one, and every business in town ought to have one. Those things are remarkable.”
Galloway said that after his cardiac arrest, doctors implanted a pacemaker in his chest, which he said has discharged about seven different times since 2004.
