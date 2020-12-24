MURRAY — It will be about two weeks before an official cause of death is determined in the case of a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in Calloway County.
On Wednesday, Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said an autopsy examination was performed Tuesday afternoon at the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville. He said preliminary results show that a gunshot wound to the chest of a man identified as Luis Mancilla Jr., 53, of Murray, is believed to be the cause of death, but that the medical examiner handling the case wants to see the results of toxicology tests before officially determining that finding.
“I don’t look for the preliminary findings to change, but (the examiner) just wants to make sure of everything before moving forward with saying (the gunshot) for sure caused it,” Garland said, adding that it is known that a large-caliber weapon was used.
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said Wednesday that information as to the exact type of weapon that was allegedly used in Monday’s incident is not being released. He said the investigation is continuing, No arrests have been made, he said.
Deputies responded to an address along Cook Store Trail at about 12:30 p.m. Monday about two miles northeast of Coldwater. Knight said that, upon arrival, they found a man, now known to be Mancilla, lying in the yard of a residence. He said five people were at the residence at the time of the shooting, three of whom were inside. Mancilla and another person who is believed to be the shooter was outside, Knight said, adding that he is not releasing information about circumstances that led to the shooting.
Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service Director Marty Barnett said that paramedics told him that Mancilla had been talking with deputies but was unconscious by the time they arrived on the scene. Barnett said Mancilla then stopped breathing as an ambulance took him to the emergency room at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, where he died as a helicopter was arriving to transfer Mancilla to another facility.
Garland arrived a short time later to pronounce Mancilla deceased. However, Garland’s job in this case was far from over as he now faced the task of notifying Mancilla’s family and this became a drawn-out process because the victim’s family resides in a far-away place.
“They’re all the way out in California and it took a long time to find someone,” he said. That quest ended a little after noon on Tuesday. “It’s always a relief (to reach the family) because now you can let them know what’s happened. It’s hard when they don’t know for a long time.
“I hated that I had to do it over the phone, and that is something I try to avoid as much as I can. I think this is something that needs to be handled in person, but it couldn’t really be helped in this case because everybody was so far away.”
Garland received assistance from multiple sources in attempting to locate Mancilla’s family. CCSO asked for the public’s help in a Facebook post Monday night, while the Kentucky State Police Intelligence Branch also assisted in this pursuit.
