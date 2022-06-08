MURRAY – Recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths in Kentucky increased by about 13.55% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and the Calloway County coroner said that rate was even higher locally, with deaths rising by one-third over 2020’s total.
Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said his office recorded six overdose deaths in 2020 and another eight in 2021. That’s an increase of approximately 33.33%.
Looking back four years, Garland said there were no overdose deaths recorded in 2018, although there was one death due to alcohol poisoning. In 2019, though, the number jumped to five drug overdose deaths, he said. Garland said most of the overdose deaths he sees are from multiple drugs, not a single drug.
The news is not all bad, though. With the year almost halfway through, Garland said there have, so far, been no overdose deaths in 2022. While drugs might have been a contributing factor in some deaths, they have not been the cause of any of them, he said.
Garland said that although the increase in overdose deaths between 2020 and 2021 is troubling, he’s not sure how much he can read into the numbers, as far as social causes are concerned.
“There’s not really anything I can pinpoint as a cause or a factor (in the deaths),” Garland said. “A lot of ours are accidental, although there are a few of our overdoses where they meant to do it. But most of them are accidental and they basically had too many drugs in their system.”
Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight said those numbers certainly seem to match what he and his deputies see day-to-day.
“The drug problem is just out of control, and we have got to do something to at least slow it down,” Knight said. “Reagan (emphasized) the war on drugs back in his presidency, and we’re not going to stop it, but if we can at least slow it and hold people accountable for dealing this poison, that’s what I want to do.”
Knight said methamphetamine is still the most prominent drug law enforcement is combatting in Calloway County, but like a lot of places around the country, deputies are seeing more cases of fentanyl as well. One of the big dangers with fentanyl is how it can find its way into so many types of drugs. For example, Knight said if someone were illegally buying Xanax or some prescription drug in the past, they usually knew what they were getting for the most part. Now, though, there is an increased danger that it could be laced with fentanyl, he said.
“I don’t have any stats to back this up, but I personally feel like that is where a lot of our overdose deaths are coming from, where people think they’re taking one thing and it’s got something else in it,” Knight said.
Knight said the agency is starting to see more heroin use in the area. He said drug trends – or any crime trends, for that matter – tend to start in Kentucky’s largest cities and eventually make their west.
“Any of your big fads or trends start somewhere else, and thankfully, when it arrives in western Kentucky later than other places, we at least can maybe pull ideas from (other agencies) who have been dealing with it longer than we have to adjust the way we do business,” Knight said. “Ten years ago, you just didn’t see hardly any heroin at all, and now we’re starting to make a few heroin arrests over what we (used to), so it is becoming more prevalent than it once was. But meth is our main drug problem right now.”
Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
According to a story written by Melissa Patrick of Kentucky Health News, drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 13.55% in 2021. The preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Kentucky had 2,391 overdose deaths in 2021, up from 2,104 in 2020.
After having the second highest rate of increase among the states in last year’s preliminary report, 54%, 2021’s much lower increase puts Kentucky near the midpoint of the rankings, at 22nd lowest and below the national estimated increase of 14.9%, Kentucky Health News reported.
According to an interactive CDC graphic that shows the number of overdose deaths in the previous 12 months for each month of the year, drug overdose deaths saw a big increase in Kentucky when the pandemic began in March 2020. While the number of estimated overdose deaths remains higher than before the pandemic, they are not increasing at the same trajectory.
Nationwide, more than 107,000 overdose deaths were reported in 2020, up from more than 93,000 estimated in 2020, Kentucky Health News reported.
