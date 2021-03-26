CALLOWAY COUNTY — Calloway County Coroner Ricky Garland said this afternoon that an intense effort is underway to identify a woman whose deceased body was found early this morning.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 Public Affairs Officer Trooper Adam Jones said earlier today that the victim is described as a white female between the ages of 25 and 35, standing 6-1 and weighing about 310 pounds. The victim had light brown and blondish hair.
The victim was discovered at about 7 a.m. today by a passerby in a ditch near the intersection of Fox Road and McCuiston Drive near the Cherry Corner community about four miles southeast of Murray. This is about a half-mile west of KY 121 South.
“From what I understand, KSP is doing a lot of things with trying to determine who this is, but we’re still trying to find that out,” Garland said, adding that he hopes KSP’s revelation that the victim was wearing purple framed glasses, a white Murray State University T-shirt, black Capri pants and light blue Crocs shoes will spur the public’s interest.
“Somebody who might know her could see that. You would think that those shoes (one featuring a pair of cows, while the other includes Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch), would be something that someone would remember. Hopefully, this will cause someone to call in with information we can use to identify her.”
Garland said the victim’s body was taken today to the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville and an autopsy examination was conducted. However, due to the investigation of the case being ongoing, he said results could not be made public.
Garland also said that he could not say if the investigation is for a death that involves foul play. In a news release earlier today, Jones said the death is being classified as “suspicious.”
Jones said KSP troopers and detectives arrived at the scene shortly after being requested by Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies. CCSO was first on the scene, he said.
Garland said that his office’s Facebook page, as well as the Facebook page for the sheriff’s office, both are including posts of the case in hopes that someone will come forward with information.
Jones said that the investigation is ongoing by Post 1 detectives. KSP was assisted on scene by CCSO, the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service and the Calloway County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with information on the identity of this subject or details surrounding the investigation is asked to please contact Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app. The app is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android applications and can be easily downloaded free of charge through Apple and Google Play stores.
