MURRAY — A natural gas leak Tuesday morning in Murray caused a lot of frayed nerves but no injuries or evacuations.
City of Murray Natural Gas Field Operations Manager Jaimey Erwin said a lawn mower struck a gas riser at about 9 a.m. outside one of the units of the Fox Meadows Mobile Home Park along South 16th Street. He said the riser was removed, causing some natural gas to be released.
Quickly, units from both Murray Natural Gas and the Murray Fire Department responded to the scene.
“We’ve got it plugged off now,” Erwin said about half an hour after the incident. That plug cut off the flow of gas, he said, allowing for repairs to be made. “That takes us 30 minutes, tops. I think there’s actually an empty lot beside that trailer so we’ll sweep it and make sure nobody is inside and, if they are, they’ll be evacuated, but it wouldn’t be for too long.”
No one was evacuated, City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto said.
The situation triggered a rather loud and forceful response from MFD, which sent two engine company units, plus a ladder truck and a battalion chief to the scene, all with emergency lights and sirens activated. Nine firefighters also accompanied those units, which is a standard response for such calls.
South 16th was restricted to one lane of traffic throughout the time MFD was on the scene. The ladder truck also occupied the intersection of South 16th and Belmont Drive for a short time as it staged in case it was needed, which is not.
“The role of the fire department in the case of a gas leak, like this one, is to focus on evacuations of residents, as well as providing protection of structures nearby that may become involved if we have an explosion,” Pologruto said. “Really, ours is a supportive role. The main agency in charge of something like this is the gas company.”
Pologruto said the fire department becomes the lead agency in the event of an ignition that requires fighting a fire, as well as rescuing persons inside the hot zone.
“Luckily, we’ve got an excellent fire department and a good utilities department to take care of these kinds of things pretty quickly,” Erwin said.
