MURRAY – Although people could always stand for gasoline to be cheaper, drivers are still likely happy to have seen the price steadily fall over the last couple of months.

According to a news release from GasBuddy.com, the U.S. national average price of gas on Tuesday fell back under the $4 mark to $3.99 per gallon for the first time since early March. The site said gas prices had declined more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on June 14. As Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in March, U.S. gas prices rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. The previous record-high of $4.10 per gallon was broken in April, and gas prices continued soar until peaking in June above $5 nationally. Areas of California saw average prices near $7 per gallon this summer, and diesel prices saw their biggest premium to gasoline prices ever, the site said. 