MURRAY – Although people could always stand for gasoline to be cheaper, drivers are still likely happy to have seen the price steadily fall over the last couple of months.
According to a news release from GasBuddy.com, the U.S. national average price of gas on Tuesday fell back under the $4 mark to $3.99 per gallon for the first time since early March. The site said gas prices had declined more than $1 per gallon since peaking at $5.03 on June 14. As Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in March, U.S. gas prices rose above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. The previous record-high of $4.10 per gallon was broken in April, and gas prices continued soar until peaking in June above $5 nationally. Areas of California saw average prices near $7 per gallon this summer, and diesel prices saw their biggest premium to gasoline prices ever, the site said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the lowest price of gas in Murray was $3.249 and the highest was $3.549. While pocketbooks are still being pinched in a big way at the pump, the old adage “Thank goodness for small favors” seems appropriate for the current situation. While there are many factors that could lead to prices falling over the last couple of months, an economics instructor at Murray State University said he believes one of the most likely explanations is that people around the world have been struggling so much with gas prices and inflation that they have found ways to adjust and cut back on fuel consumption, thus reducing demand. He said that while he is no expert on gas prices, between what he has been reading lately and his general knowledge of economics, he thinks this is a reasonable conclusion.
“It does seem that customers and consumers are reacting to gas prices and trying to figure out how to deal with it,” Guse said. “Gasoline, for most people, is a necessity. We need to drive our cars everywhere, but that doesn’t prevent us from choosing not to go for two separate drives a day or whatever the case may be. People are choosing to carpool and people are combining some of their trips, so they’re using less gasoline. That seems like the first step here (to falling prices), and in a way, I guess, that’s very predictable. We need to live within our means, our wages are not going up as quickly as inflation, and therefore, we have to find ways to live on a daily basis.”
Guse said another factor appears to be simply that oil prices have shrunk over the last several months, and it seems to him that financial markets believe a global recession is coming. With a potential economic slowdown ahead, the thinking goes, demand for oil would also dip.
“The way oil prices are changing, it seems like individuals and investors believe that global demand for oil is going to shrink over the next, say, six to 12 months – and that’s just a guess there,” Guse said. “It seems that they’re reacting in that way and prices are dropping, and since oil is the main component to produce gasoline, things are getting cheaper. Gasoline is being produced cheaper, and therefore, being sold cheaper, so it’s really a supply and a demand effect that we’re seeing here.”
Guse added that OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) has slightly increased its production of oil, so that has further led to an oil price reduction.
“It seems to me, judging by this overall trend, I think that gasoline prices are going to continue to decline,” Guse said. “Of course, that’s barring any kind of world changes as well.”
One often-cited factor in rising gas prices over the last few months has been the war in Ukraine and the subsequent U.S. ban on Russian oil imports. Considering that world demand for oil is currently shrinking, Guse said the war is probably having less of an effect than it did in the earlier months of the year, but it does still has some effect on prices.
“Now, obviously, if that problem with Ukraine was not occurring, and we were to be actively purchasing Russian oil, that would lead to even lower oil prices and lower gasoline prices as well, but I don’t see that happening,” Guse said. “That’s a really hard one to (guess what will happen with the war). I couldn’t say what the overall impact of the war is, but it looks like demand in the United States per day has kind of gone down to what it was around July 2020, and we were still in the middle of (pandemic shutdowns) then. If you were to get rid of the oil sanctions on Russia, we would probably be seeing (the national average in the low $3 range), I would guess. Today (Tuesday), it dropped below $4.”
“We’ve never seen anything like 2022 at the pump, highlighted by once-in-a-lifetime events including the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which caused myriad imbalances, exacerbated by Russia’s war on Ukraine,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.com. “As a result, we’ve seen gas prices behave in ways never witnessed before, jumping from $3 to $5 and now back to $3.99. While the recent drop in gas prices has been most welcomed, the issues that led to skyrocketing prices aren’t completely put to bed, and still could lead prices to eventually climb back up, should something unexpected develop.”
