MURRAY – At 4:30 Friday afternoon, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner and her staff at the Calloway County Courthouse were finally able to catch their collective breath for the first time in several weeks.
The non-stop grind that was the 2020 general election was over. And after all of the action this election had brought, including Saturday hours for some members of this team, it ended quietly. With only 13 mail-in ballots with postmarks from Tuesday, there was no last-minute drama with vote totals.
“I’m so glad,” Faulkner said as she and the few deputy clerks that remained prepared to put the final touches on their roles in this election, sending the final results to the Kentucky Board of Elections Office in Frankfort, just minutes after the 4:30 deadline had arrived Friday. “And the good news is there are no elections scheduled in 2021. We can all take a little break.”
Friday brought to a close a successful mission for Faulkner and her team. The final total shows that 17,564 of Calloway County’s 31,878 registered voters cast ballots in this election. That amounts to 55%, which she, as well as the Calloway County Board of Elections, where her position as clerk automatically makes her chair, said was a good number.
“I’m proud of the county for getting out and voting, for all of the ladies up here (at the clerk’s office) for taking all of those phone calls and saying the same things over and over again after being forewarned that this would happen because this was a different election. We appreciate the voters for calling and saying, ‘Hey! I didn’t know this and you need to do this or do that,’ and we figured some things out. Then, there were the election officers, the poll workers, who were exceptional because, as fast as we might have explained something, it might have changed and they were willing to go with that,” Faulkner said, also giving credit to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams, who combined on the plan that resulted in Kentuckians having three separate ways of casting ballots this year in an effort to keep voters safe from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Then, of course, there was the county board (Melisa Stark, Bill Cowan and Sheriff Nicky Knight). They worked so well together, and not every county gets that. Plus, you had (Calloway Judge-Executive Kenny Imes), the circuit court clerk’s office, the PVA office, treasurer, everybody worked so well together. People need to be bragged on when they do stuff to accomplish something and it’s been exceptional.”
Faulkner said the plan Beshear and Adams developed is being praised nationwide. It called for mail-in votes to be counted before the actual election day, which made Tuesday go quite quickly in the commonwealth. Meanwhile, the nation was left on the edge of its collective seat for several days after the election should have concluded because several states chose to handle those ballots after tabulating the votes cast on Tuesday.
The presidential race was not decided until Saturday morning when former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, was declared the winner in Pennsylvania, where early votes were not counted until after the votes cast on Tuesday had been tabulated. This was also the case in other states, such as Georgia and Arizona and Nevada, all of which had not officially declared a winner as of Sunday as the tedious task of counting mail-in votes continued.
Biden’s lead over incumbent Republican Donald Trump was declared large enough Saturday that it was safe to give him Pennsylvania and the 20 electoral votes that put him over the required 270 needed to win.
In Calloway County, everything was decided on Tuesday. With only 13 mail-in ballots with Tuesday postmarks being received, that was not nearly enough to make an impact.
Only two races had a chance of being affected and those were the elections for the city councils in both Murray and Hazel.
In Murray, incumbent Burton Young was able to maintain his hold on the 12th and final available seat, 102 votes ahead of incumbent Terry Strieter. Those 13 ballots resulted in only one extra vote each for Young and Strieter, leaving Young with the 102-vote edge he had on Tuesday.
In Hazel, there was no impact at all as none of the 13 ballots included votes in that race. That meant Lori Charlton took the sixth and final spot with 95 votes, compared to Jodi Hanneman’s 81.
Danny Hudspeth and Joe Thompson emerged as the leading vote getters in Murray and Hazel, respectably, with Hudspeth ending with 3,087 and 8.45% in Murray, while Thompson ended with 120 and 17% in Hazel.
Faulkner said that the last step in the 2020 general election will be taken Tuesday when the county board meets for a final assessment.
Here is a rundown of how the final totals in Calloway County looked:
PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES
Republican Party: Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 11,361; 65.04%
Democratic Party Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 5,794; 33.20%
Libertarian Party Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen 227; 1.30%
Independent Kanye West/Michelle Tidball 44; 0.25%
Independent Brook Pierce/Kayla Ballard 27; 0.15%
KY UNITED STATES SENATE
Republican Party Mitch McConnell 10,364; 60.85%
Democratic Party Amy McGrath 6,177; 35.35%
Libertarian Party Brad Barron 664; 3.80%
KY 1ST DISTRICT UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE
Republican Party James R. Comer 11,944; 69.10%
Democratic Party James Rhodes 5,341; 30.90%
KY 1ST DISTRICT STATE SENATOR
Republican Party Jason G. Howell 13,664 (Unopposed)
KY 5TH DISTRICT STATE REPRESENTATIVE
Republican Party Mary Beth Imes 11,540; 67.08%
Democratic Party Shannon Davis-Roberts 5,668; 32.94%
KY COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, 1ST APPELLATE DISTRICT, 1ST DIVISION (Unexpired term)
Chris McNeill 7,138; 53.08%
Jenny Hines 6,309; 46.92%
KY 42ND JUDICIAL CIRCUIT FAMILY COURT JUDGE (Unexpired term)
Ryan R. Yates 4,148; 28%
Stephanie Perlow 10,665; 72%
CALLOWAY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, 2ND DISTRICT
Mitch Ryan 1,383 (unopposed)
CALLOWAY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, 4TH DISTRICT
Shannon Bobo (Write-In) 10
CALLOWAY COUNTY SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION, 5TH DISTRICT
Danny “Van” Pittman Jr. 3,353 (unopposed)
MURRAY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION
Gayle Rogers 2,321; 48.77% *
Richard H. Crouch 2,438 51.23% *
HAZEL CITY COUNCIL
Lisa Kell 108; 15.30% *
Gail Jones 97; 13.74% *
Lori Charlton 95; 13.46% *
Alli Hilliard Robertson 104; 14.73% *
Jodi Hanneman 81; 11.47%
Joe Thompson 120; 17% *
Dale Taylor 101; 14.31% *
MURRAY CITY COUNCIL
Dan Miller 2,581; 7.06% *
Adam Wade 1,477; 4.04%
Orville Herndon 1,505; 4.12%
Johnny Bohannon 2,249; 6.18% *
John Mark Roberts 2,234; 6.11% *
Linda Cherry 2,676; 7.32% *
Rose Ross Elder 2,489; 6.81% *
Jeremy Bell 2,685; 7.35% *
Alice Rouse 2,321; 6.35% *
Patricia Seiber 2,347; 6.42% *
Burton Young 2,098; 5.74% *
Terry Strieter 1,976; 5.41%
Monty McCuiston 2,451; 6.71% *
Danny O. Hudspeth 3,087; 8.45% *
Wesley S. Bolin 2,425; 6.64% *
Mark Mallory 1,935; 5.30%
Bold indicates top vote getter
* represents winners of available seats
