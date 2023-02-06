Gentry to retire as chief after 23 years with MSU Police

MURRAY – After more than two decades, retiring Murray State University Police Chief Jeff Gentry might finally get to experience what it’s like to walk around campus as a civilian.
“I told somebody the other day, ‘Maybe I'll get to do some tailgating at a football game,’” said Gentry, whose last day as chief was Friday. “I’ve never gotten to be a fan at a football game, ever, because I'm working in an official capacity, so I told somebody, I’m going to bring a grill out and do some tailgating.’ So it's exciting, but also sad to be leaving this group of people and this institution. I mean, it's the finest place we know.”
Originally from Dawson Springs, Gentry has spent 28 years in the law enforcement field, but he started his career as a first responder 34 years ago at the Murray Fire Department. After leaving the fire department, he began his first law enforcement job as a deputy at the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office. After five years there, he worked at the Murray Police Department before making the jump to MSU Police.
"Chief Jeff Gentry has served Murray State University with distinction,” said Murray State President Bob Jackson. “He's one of the best. We will miss his loyal and dedicated service to the campus community and wish him the best in retirement."
Gentry took on the interim chief’s position after former Chief Jamie Herring left in June 2022. He was officially hired for the permanent position the following January.
“Obviously, Murray State was home,” Gentry said. “It's where I wanted to come, and when I saw the opening, I jumped all over it and applied. It's been an absolute blessing to work at Murray State these 23 years and very humbling when Dr. Jackson and (Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley) and the Board of Regents moved me into the chief's position. I was very honored and humbled at that point.”
Gentry said it would be impossible to choose a favorite memory from his career because he has had so many great experiences while working at Murray State.
“There's probably hundreds of them,” he said. “I think my (favorite) thing about working at a university is that I love to be able to start with a student and see them come here as a freshman and then seeing them walk across that stage on commencement day knowing you hopefully had an impact on that student. I think that's one of my most humbling experiences, to see that happen and get to that make that connection with those students.”
“I'm involved with so many student groups on campus and different things, and I'm here a lot at night and weekends doing things with our students,” Gentry later added. “So I think that personal touch and those connections make it more personal. With a big university, you may miss some of that, but here, we're small, and when we say we're family, I think that statement really resonates. We are family here.”
One of the more memorable moments in his career was when he acted as Racer basketball superstar Ja Morant’s personal bodyguard in 2018-19 during his last season here. By that time – a few months before he joined the Memphis Grizzlies as the 2019 No. 2 NBA draft pick – Morant was not only a star to Racer fans, but had become a hot commodity across the country. With so many fans wanting pictures and autographs and media wanting to approach him, it was Gentry’s job to keep him safe and focused.
“I had many experiences going around with Ja Morant when he was here and going to the NCAA tournament,” Gentry said. “I never got to do that (attend the tournament) before, so that was an experience.”
Of course, a big part of the job involves responding to student-involved situations that are less than pleasant, to say the least.
“You go through those sad times, and any time you have the loss of a student, faculty or staff member – regardless of what (the cause might) be, those are always the hardest times,” he said. “(You have to) make sure that your students and your faculty and staff are being cared for in the right way, that they're receiving the things they need. Trying to just keep that positivity going in that time of need, it's difficult, but I think we do a good job with trying to manage both of those and making sure we're doing what we need to do for the students on campus.”
Gentry said he has no big plans for retirement, but he said he is blessed that his son and daughter-in-law, Clint and Elizabeth, live right next door with their baby daughter, Emberly. Gentry said his wife, Sherida, a retired educator, often watches Emberly, and he is looking forward to spending more time with them as well.
“Right now, I just going to kind of relax and enjoy my new grandbaby,” he said. “She's almost a year-and-a-half now, so we're just going to enjoy her. We put a pool in, so I'm just going to have some family quality time right now. I’ve got some things I'm excited about and new opportunities, but right now, I'm just going to take a deep breath and relax. Murray State has been home, and it's sad to be leaving this group of men and women at the police department that are committed. The support I get from the administration is unsurpassed. The support has been just unbelievable, and it's been a wonderful experience. I'm going to miss Murray State – I'm not going anywhere, but I'm going to miss coming into Murray State (in an official capacity).”
Shawn Touney, Murray State’s executive director of marketing and communication branding, said MSU Police Capt. Ryan Orr has been named interim chief of police, effective today. He said Orr is a Murray, State alumnus and has served with MSU police for many years.
A retirement reception will be held for Gentry from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the atrium of Alexander Hall on South 16th Street.
