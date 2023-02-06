Gentry to retire as chief after 23 years with MSU Police

Retiring Murray State University Police Chief Jeff Gentry is pictured in October 2022 talking to students on campus. Gentry has worked in law enforcement for 28 years and MSU Police for 23 years, and he said one of the parts of the job he will miss most is interacting with and getting to know the students.

 Photo by Jeremy McKeel / MSU Digital Services

MURRAY – After more than two decades, retiring Murray State University Police Chief Jeff Gentry might finally get to experience what it’s like to walk around campus as a civilian.

“I told somebody the other day, ‘Maybe I'll get to do some tailgating at a football game,’” said Gentry, whose last day as chief was Friday. “I’ve never gotten to be a fan at a football game, ever, because I'm working in an official capacity, so I told somebody, I’m going to bring a grill out and do some tailgating.’ So it's exciting, but also sad to be leaving this group of people and this institution. I mean, it's the finest place we know.”