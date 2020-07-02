MURRAY – Calloway County High School valedictorian Gwyneth Gesler – known to everyone as “Gwynnie” – said she would miss CCHS, but she is excited to pursue her love of fashion this fall at Western Kentucky University.
Gwynnie is the daughter of Dave and the late Ashley Gesler, who died of cancer in 2010, and her stepmother is D’lee Gesler. Her older sister is Eleri, 20, and her younger sister is Eowyn, 15, while her younger brother is Sinjin, 12.
Gwynnie attended Southwest Calloway Elementary before going to Calloway County Middle School and CCHS. She was involved in many activities at CCHS, including four years on the CCHS Student Council, two years in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and four years in the Spanish Club. While serving on the student council, she was part of the Student Issues Committee, and she was also on the Murray Youth Swim Team (MYST) for five years.
Among the titles and awards Gwynnie held in high school were the 2017 Sophomore Class Reporter, 2017 Most Outstanding English I Student, 2018 Most Outstanding Student in Spanish I and II, 2018 Outstanding Student in Global Issues, 2018 Outstanding World Civ. Student, 2018 MYST Coaches Award and 2019 MYST Swimmer of the Year, Most Outstanding AP Chemistry Student, 2019 Senior Class Secretary and 2019 Senior Student Aid. She said she also earned her Microsoft Office certification in school.
Outside of school, she was a youth representative for three years on the Murray First United Methodist Women’s Board and was also a liturgist at the church, meaning she led the congregation in worship, wrote and said the morning and Lord’s prayers, introduced songs and invited the congregation to sing along, as well as helping with the offering and reading the week’s announcements. She also participated in several mission trips with the church youth group and was involved with the Community Kitchen and Tennessee Food Bank.
Gwynnie has obviously been busy over the last few years, and she said the time was well-spent. She was at CCHS for two years while Eleri was still in school, and Eowyn started her freshman year when Gwynnie became a senior.
“I loved going to Calloway,” she said. “It was a really great school. The teachers were really nice and I am very fortunate to have gotten really close to a lot of them. My friends are there and my siblings go there, so it really felt like home and like a big family.”
She added, “I liked learning and I like to coming to school every day and seeing my friends and all the teachers I got close with. I think I will miss the routine and miss being there…I just really liked Calloway, I liked going there and I’m going to miss it.”
Gwynnie said she particularly enjoyed getting to know her Spanish teacher and Spanish Club sponsor, Natascha Parrish, FBLA sponsor Ashley Fritsche, and her chemistry teacher, Erica Gray, whom she shadowed this year during her AP Chemistry class.
Gwynnie said the school swim team – in which she participated during middle school – was cut her freshman year, so the MYST club was a very big part of her high school experience.
“We practiced every day and did meets almost every weekend,” she said.
Gwynnie said she plans to major in fashion merchandising at WKU.
“That’s a comprehensive major, so many people don’t really have a minor, but I’m going to try to take some classes in business administration and management,” she said. “I’ve always loved art. I’ve been fairly good at art my entire life. I really got into Pinterest and I discovered couture and these really big dress designers and I just fell in love with that because it was the first time I really saw fashion as art.
“So from then on, I started designing and got really interested in it. I upcycle clothes (which means) I go to thrift stores and I get cheaper clothes and then I sew stuff onto them, cut them, paint on them just to make them custom and unique. That’s kind of how it happened. I never was really into fashion, but then once I saw the big intricate runway wear, I was really captivated and interested in it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.