Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. Over $400 million was raised online in 2018 to benefit a tremendously broad range of organizations, and much more was given in volunteer hours, donations of food and clothing, and acts of kindness.
“When GT launched in the U.S. in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral;” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for December 3, we are energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.”
This GivingTuesday, The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital will celebrate giving by raising funds for the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House. Matching funds have been pledged up to $24,000 – so your generous donation will double its impact! GivingTuesday, taking place Dec. 3, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year, on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe (almost 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back, and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day.
The Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House is an acute care, inpatient facility that is specifically designed to address the requirements and requests of patients facing end-of-life scenarios. Healthcare professionals will provide pain management, symptom control and medical procedures in a safe, home-like setting where families and friends are encouraged to visit. Funds raised during our GivingTuesday campaign go toward keeping these services available to residents in Calloway County and the surrounding area.
“Our Hospice House means that we will be able to care for people who are on that very difficult journey at the end of their lives in a home-like place,” said MCCH Hospice Coordinator Sherri Boyd. “The fact that this community has given so very much to make this a reality is a huge responsibility and the Hospice staff takes that very seriously. We will do our very best to honor the patients and their families that are cared for here.”
Those who are interested in joining the Foundation’s GivingTuesday initiative and donate to the hospice house can visit www.murrayhospital.org/givingtuesdaytest. For more information call 270-762-1908 or 270-227-0253.
For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.
