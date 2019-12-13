MURRAY — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are two days synonymous with the Christmas shopping season and both have been around for several years now.
Something called #GivingTuesday is a bit younger in existence and also goes in a different direction, concentrating on the idea of giving to worthy causes. It also allows nonprofits to submit themselves as possible options for contributions to be sent their way. Among these is the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, which has been part of the lineup now for about three years.
Last Tuesday, Dec. 3, was that day, and once again, the Foundation made itself available. However, no one could have been ready for the response it received – $23,000, almost 1,000 percent higher than its previous top mark.
“It was an outstanding performance and we can’t say enough about our donors that helped make it happen,” said MCCH Chief Philanthropy Officer Keith Travis. “As far as progress, that was really quite a step from what we’ve done in the past.
“Our previous high we had registered for #GivingTuesday was around $2,500. We had registered about two or three years ago to be part of this and signed up as a nonprofit and we said, ‘Hey, here’s our cause, the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, please give to us.’ Well, this year, we went out and asked some people who are mainstay donors of ours if they’d be willing to help and they said they would, so they pledged a sum of about $24,000, if we could raise that much in matches.
“As it turned out, we had the matches. We didn’t consume all of the $24,000, but we did end up raising $23,000 for the Hospice House, which is phenomenal.”
Fittingly, #GivingTuesday fell on the same day as a pair of important events for MCCH and the Foundation. That morning was the annual revealing of the Donor Wall for 2019, which had 38 new names added who are believed to have contributed about $5 million. Then came that evening and the annual memorial service the hospital hosts to honor all patients who died in the last year.
“It was noted that 73 percent of them received hospice care, which was an all-time high,” Travis said. “That speaks to the service line and its importance to the community we serve and that was nothing more than a great testimony about (hospice) and the people that support it.”
Travis said the majority of the donors were local. Contributors were able to submit checks or cash in person at the Foundation office or online either through the #GivingTuesday website or the hospital’s website.
“And I think the fact that most of these donations came locally shows the confidence the community has in the Hospice House, as well as the support,” Travis said.
