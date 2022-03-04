MURRAY – During his visit to Calloway County on Wednesday, Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass discussed a variety of topical issues with Murray State University students studying to become teachers.
Between his stops at Murray Independent and Calloway schools, Glass came to Alexander Hall, the home of Murray State’s College of Education and Human Services, and visited Tressa Ross’s transitions class. It was perhaps a particularly appropriate class to visit since many of the students have recently changed their career trajectory to devote their lives to teaching.
“It’s EDU 102, which is a transition course for education majors,” Ross explained. “It can be different things like transitioning into college … or they can be transitioning into our particular college, as far as people changing majors, which most of this class is. … Their heart told them that they need to teach, because teaching’s a passion.”
Glass was invited to the community by Murray resident and Kentucky Board of Education member Holly Bloodworth. He compared himself to the students, saying he similarly started out in another field, having graduated as a political science major and a history minor from the University of Kentucky, where he also earned his master’s degree and teaching certification. He said he started his career as a teacher at Hazard Independent Schools, but he was ultimately more interested in the policy aspect and trying to improve education systems. He is originally from Meade County and has worked in six states besides Kentucky.
Glass said it was his opinion that most of the most consequential education policies that have been implemented in Kentucky and the rest of the U.S. over the last 20 years or so have not been for the better.
“There’s been a lot of focus on standardization and testing and accountability and evaluating teachers and around school choice, creating sort of a competitive market for schools,” Glass said. “All of those efforts were well-intended and all of them brought some positives and some gains ... (but) how it’s played out has been, I think, deleterious to what I think is the most important thing we work on, which is the experience of the student. ... That’s the work I am trying to bring and Holly is trying to bring, to the state level, to say to our legislators, to the governor or to anybody who will listen – when you pass laws, if they don’t change the experience of the student and do it in a positive way, you’re not helping them.”
One student asked about equity in public school funding, and Glass said the one thing all seven states in which he has worked have in common is that no matter where you live, everyone hates their state’s funding model. He explained that Kentucky’s funding formula, SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky), was created by the legislature so that poor areas would not have drastically lower funding levels than areas where wealth and property values are much higher. He said it came about because of a 1998 lawsuit, Rose v. Council for Better Education, which was filed against the state by some eastern Kentucky districts claiming they were not being adequately funded.
Even under SEEK, though, Glass said funding can depend on a lot of other factors, such as who serves on a school board and what constituencies hold power. He said school boards decide how to allocate their funding among their schools, and there are also wealthy districts where parents can raise a lot of money to build a new playground or other facilities, which poorer districts typically can’t replicate.
“I would say a good superintendent and good school board will think about equity (and ask) how can we direct money to our schools where all of the children are getting what they need,” Glass said.
Another student asked about critical race theory (CRT) and related bills currently in front of the Kentucky House and Senate. Glass said CRT is typically taught at the graduate level in sociology classes or law school and seeks to answer the question of how there are still disparate sociological outcomes – including education, income, health and incarceration rates – for different minority groups. He said he believes conservative politicians have misinterpreted CRT as teaching that some people are inherently racist or victims and that the color of your skin determines your destiny.
Glass said Kentucky is one of many Republican-dominated states that considered anti-CRT bills and that three related bills have been filed in the House. He said he has been outspoken in his opposition to those bills, which he believes would create a chilling effect on teachers and school districts.
“In Kentucky, we’ve had those laws introduced, and I have spoken out against them. I think they are profoundly un-American. Either you believe in the capacity of people to wrestle with difficult issues and as citizens, arrive at a good conclusion, or you don’t. And if you believe in people can wrestle with tough issues and as a democracy, we can work through them, then we need to give our students the chance to take on tough questions and process through them. What I see in these critical race theory banning speech in classroom bills is right out of the autocrats’ playbook. It’s the (kind of thing) you see people like Vladimir Putin or other autocrats and dictators around the world doing. So it is not a path that I think we need to be following.”
Glass said he believes Senate Bill 138 – sponsored by senators Max Wise (R-Campbellsville), Robby Mills (R-Henderson), Danny Carroll (R-Benton) and Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer (R-Georgetown) – is a more moderate version of what some House members have proposed because it doesn’t ban any particular form of speech.
“I give Sen. Wise credit because I think that with the bill he put forward, he was trying to reach across the divide,” Glass told the Murray State students. “He was trying to find some concepts that he thought everybody could agree on. I still have real problems with the bill that he has put forward, but I think it’s far better than what’s in the House, and if we can get something passed that doesn’t make you fearful as a future educator if a student asks a question that you are afraid of losing your license or afraid of the school being fined because of allowing that discussion to take place, that’s a far better outcome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.