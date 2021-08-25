MURRAY — By now, many residents of Murray and Calloway County have heard about the tragedy that unfolded only an hour or so to the south in the Waverly, Tennessee area over the weekend, where a sudden flood caused damage and death.
As of Tuesday afternoon, authorities in Humphreys County had reported that 22 people had died as a result of the sudden flood that swept through the community. Meanwhile, media outlets were still reporting that anywhere from 10 to “dozens” of people were still missing as the community tries to recover.
Murray and Calloway County residents can contribute to that recovery cause through a relief fund at Glendale Road Church of Christ. Pulpit Minister Steven Hunter said anyone, regardless of church denomination, can come to the Glendale Road office between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“That’s for monetary donations,” said Hunter on Tuesday, explaining why money is being sought at this time. “The people there have actually told us that they have more than enough clothing and other supplies right now. What they need is money for meals and housing for the people down there.
“We were actually contacted by a local pastor there named Hoby Grace who is at the McEwen Church of Christ (in McEwen, a Humphreys County town about 10 miles from Waverly). He told us that his congregation had set up that kind of effort and he told us how they were told that (Waverly and surrounding areas) were, in his words, ‘overwhelmed’ with supplies.”
That is because of Waverly’s proximity to Nashville, about an hour away. Hunter said that is where the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief is headquartered and has a large storage of such items ready for any deployment throughout the country. Other organizations also have supplied relief items to the area as well.
However, for Hunter and Glendale Road, this became a personal matter Saturday afternoon when the flood waters were raging. That is when one of the church’s associate ministers, Tyler Bohannon, received a text from a Murray State University student, who lives in Waverly.
“She texted Tyler and told him what was happening and that she couldn’t reach her mother,” Hunter said, continuing the increasingly dramatic story.
“So she finally reaches her mother and she tells her that she and the rest of the family are in the upstairs of the home. Then, we come to learn that, eventually, she ended up on the roof and had to be rescued by a helicopter. She was taken to the hospital, but it sounds like she’s going to be alright.
“Still, when you hear about something like this, and you realize this is one of your students (who attends Glendale Road) and they’re going through that? Yeah, it becomes personal and you want to get involved.”
There are many stories, though, that did not end so well. One of the most widely reported developments is of a mother having her infant children ripped from her arms as the waters rose rapidly Saturday. They were later found, deceased.
Some media outlets quoted residents saying that the water rose so fast that they did not have time to react. Some said it took no more than 10 seconds for the water to become a rushing, deadly wave.
The British publication The Guardian even had a story saying that a woman died as she filmed the flood from inside her home, thinking it would not threaten the house itself.
All of this was caused by what the National Weather Service said was a record-breaking rainfall, with as many as 17 inches having fallen.
As the pain and suffering became evident, Hunter said the need to do something grew. Once Grace sent his message, he said Glendale Road decided to follow suit. He said the fund underway is the third act of financial action for the church, as it had made one donation to the McEwen church’s fund and another to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief.
He said he understands that members of his congregation want to head to Waverly to help, but he said patience must be exercised at this time.
“For one thing, the search and rescue effort is still happening, so it is still too dangerous for folks to be there,” Hunter said. “Now, I know at some point, we are going to get word that people can go down there and we absolutely hope that we can get a group of people together when that time comes. And we have a lot of people who have been asking because it isn’t very far away and we want to help our neighbors.”
Hunter himself knows about the power of nature. Last year, he learned the house owned by his grandparents in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, just east of Nashville, had been destroyed by a massive tornado on the night of March 25, a tornado that originated just west of downtown Nashville and eventually swept through Cookeville. That tornado killed 25 people, Hunter’s grandparents were not injured.
They were vacationing in Branson, Missouri.
“Still, I remember that it was a similar situation to what’s happening now. They didn’t want lots of people coming in right away. When we were allowed to go, though, we did take a group. When we do get word of when we can go to (Waverly), we will definitely be announcing that on our Facebook page.”
The Southern Baptist Convention is also involved in operations in Waverly and surrounding areas. However, Pastor Keith Inman of Murray First Baptist Church said that, while he is monitoring the situation, he said that when it comes to local members heading to Waverly to help, the situation is similar to that of Glendale Road.
“We’re on call, but we haven’t been told to respond yet,” Inman said, adding that the church hosted a training session back in the spring for people wishing to learn to serve various roles at a disaster site. “And we had people from all over western Kentucky here for that. It went very well and we signed up a lot of people that day to be volunteers.
“The last I’ve heard, actually, is that people from Kentucky may be going to New England to help with flooding that came from the hurricane over the weekend, so our people may be getting a call for that. But I also know they would like to go (to Middle Tennessee). Those are our neighbors down there.”
In addition, before the call for supply loads to be limited, the Calloway County Jeep Club did host a supply drive for flood victims on Sunday at the Advance Auto Parts store in Murray. That load was taken to Camden, where the Benton County Sheriff’s Office was waiting with a semi truck to take those supplies to where they were most needed.
