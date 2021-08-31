MURRAY — With relatively short notice, the Murray-Calloway County community once again epitomized its reputation for being friendly but also helpful on Monday.
Between 40 and 50 people boarded three buses in the parking lot of Glendale Road Church of Christ that morning for what could best be described as a mercy mission. Their destination was the area around Waverly, Tennessee, more than an hour to the south, and a community still reeling from a deadly flood event more than a week earlier. They were going there to help with relief efforts after the sudden flood killed more than 20 people and left destruction throughout Waverly and Humphreys County.
Many were taking a day away from work duties to do what they believed was of a higher priority.
“What went through my mind (while viewing images from Waverly in the past week), is I looked at the path of the storm and the end result and realized how close Murray, Kentucky was to that,” said Glendale Road member Jeremy McKeel. “So yeah, I’m happy to do this, to take a little time away from work to go down there and help our neighbors in Waverly, Tennessee. That was 17 inches of rain they had, you know?
“We were right there. Now, it might not have had the same effect on us with the water flow, but wow! This is so close to us. Those people are our neighbors!”
Many of the volunteers had the same motivation for being part of this mission — helping others the way they would hope to be helped themselves should something like this strike Murray-Calloway County.
Though it was on a smaller scale, there was a pretty big natural disaster in 2009 in which Murray-Calloway Countians needed a lot of help in getting their lives back to normal. That was an epic ice storm that paralyzed all of western Kentucky for at least a week, longer in some cases.
“I think we remember that and that we received a lot of help, so we’re trying to pay back a little of that. We’re going to try to do the same for somebody else in another community,” said Glendale Road Associate Minister Gary Evans, who was a primary organizer of this effort. Glendale Road also has several members who were former residents of the Waverly area and have taken a personal interest in this situation.
“We do have some of our members going on this but we also have some non-members from the community and other denominations, so this is a joint effort and I think, in Murray, Kentucky, we make an effort regardless of where you attend church, to assist anybody in need of help.
“We had a lot of people who joined this effort after we made the advertisement (on Thursday) and we’re just happy to see people join together to help those in need in Waverly.”
One of those non-members is a Calloway County official. Gina Winchester, current deputy judge-executive, is now a member of the New Concord Church of Christ in the southeastern part of the county after once being part of the Glendale Road congregation. She also recalled a recent flooding event in the county in which she was involved with her duties as deputy judge-executive.
“This actually reminds me of what happened to us in February,” she said Monday, remembering how the county had almost 7 inches of rain fall in a 24-hour period, resulting in numerous roads being damaged, as well as some businesses in Murray. “Yeah, but we had 7 inches. They got 17, which is just unbelievable.
“I’ll be honest, I’m going (to Waverly) because, if this happened in Calloway County, I would like to think that somebody would come to our rescue, so I’m taking off from work for a day to do what I can in a day and hope that it helps somebody.”
Waverly and Humphreys County was struck by something that, in flood terms, is more associated with mountainous areas. As the rain continued to fall, the topography of the county suddenly began to work against its residents as the western side of the county is about 600 feet higher than areas east. Once enough rain had fallen, the hills could not hold anymore water and it came rushing to the east at high speeds. Eyewitness reports have indicated areas in Waverly went from no flooding to waters rising to dangerous levels in as little as 10 seconds.
“The first picture I saw from there was of a church and all that was left of this church was its roof,” said Doug Clark, a Glendale Road member from Benton. “I started thinking of all of the belongings that might have been in there and how they’re now gone.
“Then, I started hearing about people’s houses and the businesses and the cars and trucks and all of the others things that were not there anymore. You then walk around your house and realize what you’ve got and realize that it could all be gone, just like that, and that we’re pretty blessed to be OK.”
Glendale Road Youth and Family Minister Jacob Vaughn said such realization of how fortunate one is to have not experienced what Waverly has endured is why such a large group was going there.
“In my opinion, it’s up to us. God put us in this world to go out and help people in need and we need to let Him shine through us,” Vaughn said. “We don’t need to talk about it. We need to be willing to work as well.
“What can you say? These individuals lost everything, not just their possessions but their families, their friends. More than anything else, we’re there to show them that we care and we love them and we’re there for support and to do whatever we can to maybe get their lives a little back to normal.”
Evans said that he believed the main purpose of the mission would be debris removal, particularly from streets and roads still impassable. This will allow equipment to move more freely through the community and allow aid to reach areas quicker.
Because this was a relatively short-notice operation, Evans also said that the decision was made to limit Monday’s mission to one day. The team was expected to return Monday evening.
