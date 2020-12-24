MURRAY — What started out as a simple Christmas gift of a security camera resulted in a video that is making the rounds on social media and warming hearts longing for their family members to be nearby this Christmas.
Last Christmas, Hannah Williams, 24, gave her parents, Chuck and Twilla Williams of Murray, a Ring video doorbell. These devices are intended as a security precaution by recording people at household doorsteps so you can monitor your home from anywhere using a smartphone app. Since the device records video and audio of anything moving in front of your house, it has been known to capture some pretty interesting things, which the company has used to its advantage by frequently posting cute and funny videos different customers have sent in.
Examples include many, many would-be burglars being thwarted before getting a chance to break in; an Alaska resident being surprised by a moose in his back yard; a father and son telling a large deer in their yard what the boy wants for Christmas and later watching the sky for Santa’s sleigh; and a young boy enthusiastically reacting to the first snowfall of the season.
Hannah is currently in her second year of a three-year physical therapy program at Bellarmine University in Louisville. For such a tight-knit family, the distance has been tough for her parents, so her parents have used the doorbell camera to say hello to her every time they pass by on their way in and out of their house. Sometimes, Hannah talks back to them live as she monitors the carport.
Chuck said that after they first installed the camera and subscribed to Ring’s cloud video storage service, he and Twilla would occasionally talk back and forth to Hannah on the live feed. However, he never made a point to tell her he was greeting her every time he walked by.
“This might sound corny, but when Hannah was born – and obviously, I hope Hannah knows through my actions and how she’s treated that she’s dearly loved – but I just kind of made a little vow to myself that she would hear it from me every single day,” Chuck said. “And I had not missed many days until she moved away, so I thought, ‘Hey, whether she sees it or she doesn’t see it, I’m keeping that little commitment.’ So as I would be unlocking or locking the door and coming and going, I would just speak to the Ring, and lo and behold, one day she found all those messages.”
“I get the notifications through my phone when my parents come and go, and I don’t look at them all the time because that’s a lot,” Hannah said. “But I happened to notice one time when I looked at it that my dad was standing there talking to someone, so I turned on the audio and he was standing there talking to me. That’s when I decided to go back and look for others, and I found a whole bunch of videos.”
In February, Hannah posted a five-minute montage of the videos of her parents constantly sending her well-wishes, holding up the family cat to wave and many other instances. At one point in the video, while Chuck is wishing Hannah a fantastic day, Twilla pokes her head out of the door and says, “Hey, Han! Love ya!” As he waves his hand in her direction, Chuck jokingly responds, “This is my time with Hannah. You get away!”
In another video, while Chuck is cooking outside, Hannah says to him through the camera’s intercom, “I’ve been watching you.” Chuck responds, “You’re watching me at the grill? Kind of creepy, don’t you think?” She responds, “You’ll never know when I’m watching you.”
Hannah said Ring expressed interest in turning her montage into their own social media post, which the company edited down to 42 seconds.
“I originally posted my own montage of the videos (in February), and everyone kept telling me I should send it to the Ring people just so they could see it, so I sent them the link to my Facebook post,” Hannah said. “Then they reached out to me to ask if I could send them more videos, and then that’s when they asked if they could make it into an ad.”
Ring first posted its version of the video on its Facebook page in March, but then the company reposted it on Nov. 25 and it garnered way more attention. WHAS Channel 11, an ABC affiliate in Louisville, recently found out about it and did a remote interview with Chuck and Hannah, so the story spread even wider after it aired on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
“It was posted on Ring’s Facebook page on Nov. 25, and I haven’t looked in a week or so, but it was still on their ‘most popular’ list when I last checked,” Chuck said. “I say this out of amazement, not pride or to brag, but the video has over a million views since Nov. 25. I guess with the holiday season, it’s heartwarming, so it’s gotten a lot of attention in the last few weeks.”
Since Hannah originally posted her video montage before the COVID-19 pandemic came to the United States, she could not have anticipated that it would be getting TV coverage close to Christmas and what it might mean to people. Now it is being shared by many people online as they are potentially facing a holiday season in which they are not able to see loved ones who live far away.
“I love that it makes not just me happy, but other people happy as well,” Hannah said. “My dad is kind of one of those people who has never met a stranger and he obviously wants everybody to feel like they’re known and they’re loved, and he does with me as well. So it makes me feel great.”
To watch Ring’s video post, visit https://fb.watch/2zdpDfwgMi/.
