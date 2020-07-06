MURRAY – A Murray resident is getting national notices as she is set to release her debut album later this month.
S.G. Goodman is originally from the Fulton County seat of Hickman and moved to Murray to attend Murray State University. In May, she was profiled as part of Rolling Stone magazine’s “Artist You Need to Know” feature alongside several other up-and-coming musicians. Playing from her Murray apartment, she also recently participated in the magazine’s “In My Room” web video series, which featured various artists performing their songs from home as concerts were canceled across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Goodman played and sang several songs from her debut album, “Old Time Feeling,” will is scheduled to be released by Verve Forecast on July 17.
Goodman said she has always loved music, so her path appears to have been set early in life.
“I guess I was raised around music lovers, and that was something that was instilled in me,” she said in an email interview. “Being from such a small rural town, passing time by listening to the radio, makes up a large part of my earliest memories. As far as when it was that I knew I wanted to be a songwriter, it’s hard to say. I started writing at such a young age, It’s hard to know when that pastime became a part of my identity and what I wanted for my future.”
Although it wasn’t her first band, she first came to prominence in the Murray area performing with The Savage Radley about a decade ago. Throughout the years, she said she has maintained a close relationship with her bandmates.
“I was involved in another project before The Savage Radley, but I would say that was my first material where I really wrote about the things I cared about,” she said. “I’ve been fortunate enough to have played in both The Savage Radley and now under my actual name, with friends who I love and adore. So far, I’ve written all the material, but it’s been brought to life by some of my closest friends.
“We started playing consistently in 2011, and have played everything from house shows to theaters at this point. Early on, at a time when the line-up consisted of just myself and my drummer, Stephen Montgomery, (it) would let me leave right after our set so I could get some sleep before work started at 6 a.m. We have never been a band that does a lot of covers, so it was a long time before we had enough original material to headline a show. I don’t regret that. We had one goal, which was if we could make any space we played go silent for a moment, we knew we were doing something right. Starting out playing in dives and small rooms where you are background noise is a great way to see if you can command a room.”
Goodman said she learned in early March that she would be featured in Rolling Stone, but with everything that has happened since – especially the devastating cancellation of a long list of tour dates because of the pandemic and her fears for the safety of people she cared deeply about – she said she hasn’t really had time to dwell on her newfound fame.
“I think I was in New York playing for Rolling Stone’s ‘Women Shaping The Future’ when I was told that I would be featured in print,” she said. “Honestly, there was so much going on that day, that it didn’t sink in. After the boys and I returned from tour in early March, we had one week off before our run of 52 dates would have begun. The photo shoot for Rolling Stone was scheduled in that off-time, and I was fortunate enough to take a few photos for the shoot at our local music hub, Terrapin Station.
“But that day while taking the photos, I would learn that most of my tours were canceled, as well as our festival slots. The state would shut down that next week, (so) I did my interview for the piece via FaceTime, and a few weeks later would find out that the journalist who interviewed me tested positive for COVID-19.
“As humbling as it was to be mentioned in such a prestigious music journal, I didn’t think a lot about it. How could I? The day I left out for New York City to play and start my tour, my publicist and his wife were in the middle of the tornado that went through Nashville early that morning. My label went into lockdown in New York City and I was scared for their safety, as well as my family and friends here in Kentucky. So much has happened in the last few months, that it’s been difficult to celebrate much of anything. I am thankful now, but will celebrate later.”
“Old Time Feeling” was produced by a Kentucky rock icon – My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James. Several years ago, Goodman participated in a record called “Pine Mountain Music Sessions,” and the producer, Daniel Martin Moore, introduced her to James, who hails from Louisville.
“Jim and I have a mutual friend in Daniel Martin Moore, who is another wonderful Kentucky artist,” she said. “Leaving the mountain of Harlan County, I decided that I would make some demos and see if Daniel would feel obliged to send them along to Jim. Meeting and working with Jim felt really natural. He is so positive and kind, and that’s the kind of energy you want around you when making music.”
Anyone from western Kentucky who listens to the record will likely feel right at home. Goodman’s songs are evocative of where she grew up, and her lyrics speak to how this area has shaped her and her worldview. She alluded specifically to how poverty and racism have affected rural populations and politics in Kentucky.
“Kentucky and the South are both beautiful and complicated,” she said. “That goes for the people, the land, and the way of life. We’ve seen a lot of good people tending to the wounds we’ve left open for so long, and it’s time we give them some attention. There are people here who are asking hard questions and ending generational cycles. There are people here who want their elected officials to work for the folks they represent, and not for the corporations who back their super PACs. In my opinion, the South is the soul of the country, and if the soul is sick – so is the body.”
Goodman said she is excited for her record to finally be coming out soon, though she is very much still getting used to receiving notices in national publications.
“First, I don’t really read much that’s printed about me,” she said. “I’m pretty self-conscious about a lot of the aspects of this type of work. Meaning, the interviews and seeing your picture in random places. It’s all part of it, and I’m learning as I go.
“With the record coming out in a few weeks, I’m just trying to take this time to tell everyone who was involved how appreciative I am. This work was not a solo venture; this was brought about by a team. I’ve been very fortunate to have found a group of amazing people who have stood behind me through all of this, and for me, this is about celebrating everyone’s work and time.”
