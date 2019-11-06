MURRAY — Republicans clinched victories Kentucky-wide and in Calloway County in down-ballot elections Tuesday night, winning state elections for auditor, treasurer and agricultural commissioner.
Republican incumbent Mike Harmon won the race for state auditor with 782,742 votes, representing 55.6% of votes statewide, according to KET. In Calloway County, Harmon received 6,766 votes, representing 59.1%.
Harmon’s Democratic opponent Sheri Donahue received 574,374 votes, 41.0% of votes statewide. Donahue polled at 37.5% in Calloway County, garnering 4,293 votes. Kyle Hugenberg, the Libertarian candidate, won 3.3% of votes in Kentucky with 46,524 votes. Hugenberg received 390 votes in Calloway County, or 3.4%.
In the race for state treasurer, Republican incumbent Allison Ball won with 855,293 votes, 60.7% statewide. Ball received 7,526 votes, earning 65.1% of votes in Calloway County. Democrat Michael Bowman received 554,822 votes statewide, representing 39.3% of votes. In Calloway County, Bowman polled at 4,037 votes, and 39.4%.
Ryan Quarles, the Republican incumbent for the office of Agriculture Commissioner was re-elected to his position, winning with a total of 820,516 votes and 58.2% statewide. In Calloway County, Quarles received 7,369 votes, or 63.7%.
Quarles’ Democratic opponent Robert Haley Conway garnered 544,690 votes statewide, or 38.6%. Conway received 3,884 votes, or 33.6%, in Calloway County. Libertarian candidate Josh Gilpin received 44,572 votes, or 3.2% statewide. In Calloway County, Gilpin received 320 votes, or 2.8%.
Greg DeLancey, 1st Congressional District Chairman for the Kentucky Republican Party, said, “All the down-ballot candidates had victories and it looked like sizable victories particularly for Mike Harmon, Allison Ball and Ryan Quarles.”
DeLancey said he believes Kentuckians see and appreciate the accountability and energy that these candidates have provided while in office, and that is why they won so dramatically.
All results are unofficial until certified by the Kentucky State Board of Elections.
