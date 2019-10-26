MURRAY — There were the typical statements that have become part of the language of the Kentucky Republican Party as it prepares for the Nov. 5 general election during Friday afternoon’s bus tour stop in Calloway County.
In front of a crowd of about 120 people at the home of Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes just north of Murray, statements such as “mumbo jumbo from Stumbo,” a shot at Democratic Party attorney general candidate Greg Stumbo, did fly. There were also warnings that the election of Democrat Andy Beshear as governor would “take the state backwards” after the “plane has taken off.”
However, the main message of Gov. Matt Bevin, lieutenant governor running mate Ralph Alvarado, Stumbo’s opponent Daniel Cameron and three constitutional officers seeking re-election (Treasurer Alison Ball, Auditor Mike Harmon and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles) was simple: “Get out and vote.”
“Here’s the reality. If you don’t get out and vote and talk to your family and encourage your friends, take pictures and put them on Facebook, it’s not going to matter,” Bevin said. “There are people literally who don’t realize that there is an election in less than two weeks.
“But you’re going to be satisfied (with voting for the GOP ticket). We’re four years into the next 20, 40, 60 years. It will take generations to get what we truly want done, but we’re doing it now for these children (some in the room) so they will not have to wonder why others are going to other states to get jobs rather than the governors of Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, whatever, wondering why their kids will go to Kentucky to get a job.”
The tour arrived in Calloway County later than scheduled after its previous stop in Wickliffe in Ballard County. However, Bevin said he wanted his Calloway audience to examine what has happened in Ballard County, where a paper mill that shut down a few years ago is back to functioning again.
“This was a community on its heels, which I know sounds a little familiar to some of you in this community,” he said, referring to the ongoing crisis created by the impending closure of the Briggs & Stratton plant in Murray, which began layoffs Friday for some of its nearly 630 employees. “Guess what? We busted our tails to bring it back because that community had people who want to work, just like this community has people who want to work.
“Employers are looking for them and they will come here.”
One candidate of the GOP ticket was not present Friday, Paducah’s Michael Adams, who is running for secretary of state against Democrat Heather French Henry, a former Miss America from Kentucky.
