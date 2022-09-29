MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office.
Greg DeLancey, GOP chairman for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, said U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and 1st District Congressman James Comer will headline the dinner’s speaker roster. Paul is currently running for a third term in the Senate and Comer is running for his fourth term in the House. Democrats Charles Booker and Jimmy Ausbrooks, respectively, are challenging them in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Lincoln Reagan Dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in Murray State University’s Curris Center Ballroom. The pandemic caused the March 2020 dinner to be canceled, and the Calloway County Republican Party moved the 2021 GOP dinner to last fall because of the continuing effects of COVID. DeLancey said the party opted to continue it in that slot rather than go back to having the dinner in February or March.
In addition to Paul and Comer, DeLancey said quite a few Republicans who have announced they are running for governor in 2023 will be there and will “have the opportunity to share their vision of Kentucky.” Those in attendance will include Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, State Rep. Savannah Maddox, former U.N. Ambassador and Kentucky resident Kelly Craft and David Cooper, whom DeLancey said is a newcomer to the gubernatorial race.
DeLancey said this year’s dinner will be a major celebration for local Republicans because 2022 marked the first year in the state’s history that registered Republicans have outnumbered registered Democrats statewide. Secretary of State Michael Adams made that announcement in July, and at that time, the 1st Congressional District hadn’t reached that milestone, but DeLancey said it did at the end of August.
“The party will celebrate the new statewide Republican majority achieved in recent months,” DeLancey said. “On top of that, the 1st Congressional District tipped the scales in favor of Republicans this past month. In fact, the Calloway County Lincoln Reagan Dinner is kind of a prelude celebration in one sense because the state party is going to have a statewide celebration coming up later in October in Bowling Green of that majority that occurred this year.”
DeLancey said Paul and Comer will update local GOP members of the “numerous challenges created by Democratic control in Washington and emphasize the importance for Republicans to vote in the upcoming General Election.”
Calloway County Republican Party Chairman Steve Farmer said he is thrilled about next year’s leadership line-up.
“This is a great opportunity to see these candidates as they line up for the May 2023 Primary Election,” Farmer said. “I am excited we have an opportunity to know more about them.”
DeLancey said several other Constitutional down-ballot candidates will be in attendance as well, including State Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield and former House member Jonathan Shell, who is running for Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture. Current State Treasurer Allison Ball, who is running for state auditor, is expected at the dinner, as is newcomer Andrew Cooperrider, who is running to replace Ball as state treasurer. Ball will also be acting as the evening’s master of ceremonies, DeLancey said.
