MURRAY – With a high-profile U.S. Senate race on the ballot in November and multiple candidates looking to challenge Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear next year, Saturday night’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner will boast a long list of Republican speakers looking to retain or reach higher office. 

Greg DeLancey, GOP chairman for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District, said U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and 1st District Congressman James Comer will headline the dinner’s speaker roster. Paul is currently running for a third term in the Senate and Comer is running for his fourth term in the House. Democrats Charles Booker and Jimmy Ausbrooks, respectively, are challenging them in the Nov. 8 general election. 