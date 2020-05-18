MURRAY — A pair of Murray residents have been appointed to state commission and they will replace Murrayans whose terms have expired.
The office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that he appointed LaCosta Hays as a member of the Kentucky Public Advocacy Commission. Hays is the executive coordinator of Client & Community Relations for the McConnell Insurance Agency of Murray. She also was the 2019 chair of the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
She will replace another Murray woman on the commission. Dr. Crystal Rae Coel is the president and facilitator of Murray State University’s Black Faculty and Staff Association, as well as Murray State’s speech and debate director and head of Elizabeth College.
Hays’ term will continue through July 15, 2022.
Meanwhile, Dr. Brian Clardy of Murray was appointed to the Kentucky Oral History Commission.
Clardy has been a history professor at Murray State since 2006 and has appeared on numerous radio and television programs both locally and statewide.
He will replace another Murray man on the commission. Jordan Smith is director of government and institutional relations at Murray State and routinely presents the legislative update for the university’s Board of Regents during their meetings.
Clardy’s term will continue through Feb. 15, 2024.
