FRANKFORT — The last time Andy Beshear was in Murray was when he was still Kentucky’s attorney general and a candidate for the commonwealth’s governor’s seat.
Monday, he will return to Murray as the governor, and with a job to do. He will be officially announcing a $500,000 Community Block Development Grant that will go toward the construction of a new fire station. The Kentucky Department of Local Government confirmed the visit Friday afternoon.
“Gov. Beshear and Department of Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene will be at Murray City Hall Monday afternoon at 1:45 for that presentation,” said Megan Armstrong, chief information officer for the Department of Local Government. “We’re excited about this. This will be the governor’s first trip out west since his inauguration.”
Beshear, a Democrat, was inaugurated to his new position in December after his win in the November general election against Republican Party incumbent Matt Bevin. That win came by about 5,000 votes and Bevin did not concede the election to Beshear until a statewide recanvass of votes in each county showed that the margin had not changed.
In being elected governor, Beshear made history as his family has now had a father and a son elected to the commonwealth’s highest office. His father, Steve, who is a native of the western Kentucky community of Dawson Springs, served two terms as governor before Bevin won the office in 2015.
In his visit to Murray on Nov. 5, the day before he defeated Bevin, Andy said in a campaign stop at the city’s Higgins House that he planned to return to western Kentucky often during his tenure. City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he cannot remember a sitting governor coming to this part of the state so soon after being elected.
“And we’re one of five stops he’s going to make (in western Kentucky) that day. People I’ve talked to say he’s excited about coming down here and I’m glad he is,” said Rogers, who said he is grateful for the grant, which was produced from the efforts of former Director of Planning Jeremy Buchanan and City Administrator Jim Osborne.
Buchanan left that position in November to become executive director of the Purchase Area Development District.
“We were very appreciative to receive that grant,” Rogers said. “We were having to put everything on hold as far as (the fire station) project because we were having to wait and see what was going to happen with our pension situation. Once we found out about that grant being approved, it made it where we could look at moving ahead with it.”
Rogers said that along with Beshear’s appearance at City Hall, he is hopeful that he might be given a few minutes to talk to the new governor about the pension situation. Murray is in the same situation as many other Kentucky cities of facing potentially crippling requirements when it comes to state-run retirement systems, such as with local governments.
This year, the city’s required contribution to the state system is $1,565,941. By 2025, that number is expected to be at $3,588.349. In a December meeting, Rogers said those kinds of numbers are going to make opportunities for finding jobs within government retirement systems very difficult. “Especially with hazardous-duty employees,” Rogers said Friday, “and that is what most cities have. It depends on (Andy’s) schedule, but if he can sit down for a minute, I’d be glad to talk with him about it.”
