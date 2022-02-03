MURRAY – Murray and Calloway County residents need to be ready for potential power outages and extremely dangerous driving conditions today while the area remains under an ice storm warning until Friday morning.
It’s been apparent all week that the area was going to be in for some nasty winter weather on Thursday, but since Monday, the forecast has steadily become more and more dire with predictions of large volumes of freezing rain. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for much of western Kentucky on Tuesday, but before dawn Wednesday, that was upgraded to an ice storm warning, which is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday.
Justin Holland, the NWS Paducah office’s official government weather observer for Murray, said he expects Calloway County to get between 0.3 to 0.6 of an inch of ice. While that isn’t near the 1-2 inches Murray during the catastrophic 2009 ice storm, it could still cause a lot of damage, he said.
“I don’t think we’ll go much more than six-tenths of an inch, but that is more than enough to cause some problems on the power lines,” Holland said. “You’ll probably hear stories of tree branches falling onto some power lines and causing some isolated, scattered problems. I don’t think it will be enough ice to cause widespread problems, such as the high-voltage TVA transmission lines (being brought down). I don’t think we’ll have that type of ice, but it will definitely be very slick. The roads and all surfaces like decks, sidewalks and parking lots will be an ice-skating rink.”
Meteorologist Beau Dodson, who runs the Weather Talk app and website and the Beau Dodson Weather Facebook page, said in addition to the ice, he is concerned about possible high winds and the damage it could do after ice accumulation.
“If the forecast is right and we end up with a quarter-to-half-inch of freezing rain, there will be power line issues and there will be some tree limbs damaged,” Dodson said. “At some point Thursday, it will change to sleet … and the sooner we change to sleet, the better off we are. But that requires a deeper layer of cold air to move into the area.”
Holland said that while the freezing late will start early Thursday, it will take a few hours for the air temperature to drop enough for it get very slick because of the higher temperatures from Tuesday and Wednesday. He said peoples’ Thursday morning commute might not be terrible, but conditions will get much worse by the afternoon. He said it is also possible that Thursday and early Friday, Murray could get a quarter-inch layer of snow on top of the ice. Saturday morning is expected to be the coldest it will get this week, and with a predicted low in the low teens or single digits overnight Friday, people should protect their pipes from freezing, Holland said.
“We’re concerned about power outages and single-digit temperatures Friday night, especially with elderly people or people that might not reach out for help,” Dodson added. “It’s going to be very cold with gusty winds, so that’s going to be a biting cold with wind chills below zero. So we’re encouraging people, if you have power outages, check on the elderly, check on your neighbors and check on those people that may need a little more assistance in a winter storm like this. It’s a bad combination to have power outages with this cold air.”
Holland said that hopefully by late Saturday, roads will be better and things will mostly be back to normal. Dodson said that if Calloway County gets some sunshine with highs in the 20s or 30s during the day Friday, it would help highway crews be able to more effectively treat the roads since the chemicals work better in that temperature range. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reminded the public on Wednesday that pre-treating the roads would be impossible because of Wednesday’s rain.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon in anticipation of the storm and also issued an executive order to protect residents from price gouging that can occur during an emergency with goods and services like gasoline, food and household items. Anyone suspecting price gouging may report it to the Office of the Attorney General at 1-888-432-9257 or ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.
In a news release, Kentucky State Police encouraged people to avoid travel. Troopers will be out on the roadways checking on stranded motorists and removing abandoned vehicles. Vehicles left on the shoulder of the road may be taken to a storage facility to reduce the risk of motorists colliding with abandoned vehicles, the agency said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.