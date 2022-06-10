MURRAY – As of Thursday, the Commonwealth of Kentucky is under a state of emergency due to the baby formula shortage.
Gov. Andy Beshear ceremonially signed an executive order making the declaration during this week’s Team Kentucky update. The declaration allows the state’s price-gouging laws to be activated.
“By implementing our price-gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Beshear said. “While this order was not requested by our Attorney General, and we have not received any reports of price-gouging from that office, we are seeing them in other states. … Importantly, the baseline from which price-gouging is determined or judged is the baseline at the time when an emergency is declared. So, we can’t wait for somebody to increase the price double or triple. We’ve got to enter this order right now.”
Not long after the state of emergency was declared, Attorney General Daniel Cameron activated the state’s price-gouging website and hotline. According to a press release from Cameron’s office, “KRS 367.374 outlines the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price ‘which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration.’”
“As parents, Makenze and I recognize the incredible stress and fear that the shortage is causing Kentucky families, and our office will use the full force of the law to ensure that the price charged for essential products like baby formula is no more than the law allows,” Cameron said in the release. To report price gouging, visit ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or call 502-696-5485.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is already allowing additional formula choices to participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The new order further directs KDPH to make necessary resources available to help “community partners” meet the nutritional needs of Kentuckians.
“We encourage families to reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of KDPH, said in a press release. “We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”
Jesi Stewart, a local mother of four, just delivered her baby girl, Eleanor, almost four weeks ago. She said she has been fortunate to be able to breastfeed all of her children but noted that, with all of Eleanor’s older siblings, she developed issues maintaining her supply around three months and began supplementing with formula. While she is hopeful that will not happen this time, she is concerned that the issue will come up again and before store shelves are fully restocked.
For moms, like Stewart, who are concerned about protecting their supply, Victoria Adams, RN, CLC lactation nurse at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, says it is important to seek further evaluation to make sure there is an underlying cause. Her general advice for increasing supply is to increase skin-to-skin time with the baby, breastfeed as often as 10 to 12 times in a 24-hour period, use a pump right after a feeding throughout the day or pump between feeding. Another option is to do what Adams called, a “power pump,” which is pumping for 15 minutes every hour over the course of one day.
Expectant moms are in a unique position to reduce their reliance on formula because, unlike other parents, breastfeeding is still an option for them. While it may be the “natural” way to feed a baby, it does not always come naturally to moms and babies alike. There are numerous reasons why some babies are not breastfed, but the most common barriers to breastfeeding are lack of education about it and lack of support to do it.
“There’s a lot to be learned about breastfeeding,” Adams said. “There’s a lot to it. It’s something that, I feel, you need extra support, you need somebody there helping you. I’m not going to lie; it’s hard sometimes, but it’s definitely worth it.”
JoLynne Polichette, owner of Peace of Me Birth Services, agrees and would like to see more efforts were made to educate expecting moms about breastfeeding. She said that, in a way, society has failed many new and expecting moms by not promoting a culture of support for women that make that choice. Her advice to pregnant moms is to not wait until the baby is born to begin learning about breastfeeding.
“Make a priority of educating yourself,” she said. “If you try it and don’t like it, that’s fine, but give yourself a chance.”
Polichette, who is currently pregnant with her fourth child, said that breastfeeding is not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing. She understands that some women are not comfortable with “chest feeding,” and that is OK; she wants women to know that pumping and feeding the baby with a bottle is a viable option. Even if mom cannot pump enough to meet all of the baby’s needs, pumping any amount will reduce the reliance on formula.
MCCH will begin offering in-person breastfeeding classes again starting July 14.
“I wanted to bring the in-person class back along with our online classes because I feel like, especially right now, it would be beneficial,” Adams said. “I see such a huge need to get the education and support out there, so I am bringing that back in July.”
Stewart, Adams and Polichette all acknowledged that, right now, babies being fed is the most important thing, and none of them want to see women take on any shame or guilt because they are formula feeding their babies. Nonetheless, for expectant moms, breastfeeding may be a more viable option than ever, they said.
